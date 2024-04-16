KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to host the formidable Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League on April 16, Tuesday at the Eden Gardens stadium, Kolkata. Both the teams have only lost one match this season so far. (Live Streaming | Preview)
Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan Royals, played an amazing innings, while Jos Buttler scored a century and Riyan Parag finished the game beautifully. This performance by Rajasthan Royals has grabbed the headlines. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have arguably the best lineup with skipper Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, and Rinku Singh, all proven stars with a great track record.
Before the thrilling clash begins, here are some important stats that one needs to know
KKR vs RR, Head to Head
Both the strong teams of the 2024 IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have locked horns 28 times in the past. Out of these, the Riders have won 14 matches while the Royals have emerged victorious in only 13 of them. One match ended with no results.
KKR have won six out of the total 10 matches played at the Eden Gardens. RR have won four of them.
Top Run Scorers
Dinesh Karthik has the most number of runs in encounters between the two teams in the IPL. The right-hand batter posted 272 runs in 8 innings.
In this tournament, currently with 191 runs, Phillip Salt is the leading run scorer for KKR.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals has Riyan Parag as the top run scorer in the tournament with 284 runs to his name.
Top Wicket Takers
Sunil Narine is the top wicket-taker of Kolkata Knight Riders with a massive 181 wickets under his belt in 170 innings. He has taken 12 wickets in 18 innings against Rajasthan Royals.
Meanwhile, Shivam Mavi has taken the most wickets for the side against RR, who claimed 13 wickets in the 8 encounters.
Highest Individual Score
Gautam Gambhir has the record of the highest individual score in the Kolkata Knight Riders team with 3035 runs in just 108 innings.
Meanwhile, in Rajasthan Royals, the team's record run-scorer is Sanju Samson with 3403 runs in pockets.
Best Individual Bowling
The best-leading wicket-taker in the KKR's IPL history is Sunil Narine who has the record of 155 wickets in 149 innings.
In RR, Shane Watson has been the best individual bowler with 67 wickets under his name in just 10 innings.