Cricket

KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Before the thrilling clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals takes place, here are all the important stats about the two prominent Indian Premier League teams you need to know

Advertisement

(AP%20Photo%2FSurjeet%20Yadav)%0A
Rajasthan Royals' Kuldeep Sen, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali, India, Saturday, April 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
info_icon

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to host the formidable Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 31st match of the  Indian Premier League on April 16, Tuesday at the Eden Gardens stadium, Kolkata. Both the teams have only lost one match this season so far. (Live Streaming | Preview)

 Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are facing each other in the IPL finals, with the former aiming for their third trophy and the latter determined to win their second trophy after 16 years since their inaugural season win. Both teams have performed exceptionally well in the tournament so far, winning all their matches except for one.

Advertisement

Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan Royals, played an amazing innings, while Jos Buttler scored a century and Riyan Parag finished the game beautifully. This performance by Rajasthan Royals has grabbed the headlines. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have arguably the best lineup with skipper Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, and Rinku Singh, all proven stars with a great track record.

Before the thrilling clash begins, here are some important stats that one needs to know

KKR vs RR, Head to Head

Both the strong teams of the 2024 IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have locked horns 28 times in the past. Out of these, the Riders have won 14 matches while the Royals have emerged victorious in only 13 of them. One match ended with no results.

Advertisement

KKR have won six out of the total 10 matches played at the Eden Gardens. RR have won four of them.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Phil Salt plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Visakhapatnam. - AP Photo/ Surjeet Yadav
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Jagdish Yadav

Top Run Scorers

Dinesh Karthik has the most number of runs in encounters between the two teams in the IPL. The right-hand batter posted 272 runs in 8 innings.

In this tournament, currently with 191 runs, Phillip Salt is the leading run scorer for KKR.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals has Riyan Parag as the top run scorer in the tournament with 284 runs to his name.

Top Wicket Takers

Sunil Narine is the top wicket-taker of Kolkata Knight Riders with a massive 181 wickets under his belt in 170 innings. He has taken 12 wickets in 18 innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, Shivam Mavi has taken the most wickets for the side against RR, who claimed 13 wickets in the 8 encounters.

Highest Individual Score

Gautam Gambhir has the record of the highest individual score in the Kolkata Knight Riders team with 3035 runs in just 108 innings.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan Royals, the team's record run-scorer is Sanju Samson with 3403 runs in pockets.

Advertisement

Best Individual Bowling

The best-leading wicket-taker in the KKR's IPL history is Sunil Narine who has the record of 155 wickets in 149 innings.

In RR, Shane Watson has been the best individual bowler with 67 wickets under his name in just 10 innings.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  3. Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Find Schedule, Voting, Time Result Day | Full Details
  4. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Schedule, Voting, Results | Full Details Here
  5. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  6. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Film Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark
  7. Salman Khan To Reportedly Continue Work After The Firing Incident; Asks Team Not To Cancel His Plans
  8. Iran-Israel Conflict: How The World Reacted To Looming Escalation In The Region