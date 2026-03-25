'We're Focused On Taking This Franchise To Greater Heights', KKR Set Vision At Knights Unplugged 3.0

Mr. Venky Mysore, CEO, Kolkata Knight Riders, said: “Every new season brings with it a fresh sense of excitement and anticipation. Having spent some time with the squad and support staff, there’s a great energy within the group and a strong belief in what we can achieve together. More importantly, we’re looking forward to enjoying our cricket and playing in front of our passionate fans at Eden Gardens. We can’t wait for the season to begin and hope to make it a memorable one for the fans.”