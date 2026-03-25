'We're Focused On Taking This Franchise To Greater Heights', KKR Set Vision At Knights Unplugged 3.0

The evening featured a vibrant and tightly curated showcase of activities, including a grand squad introduction, on-stage conversations with players and support staff, and high-energy entertainment performances

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Outlook Sports Desk
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KKR event
The KKR team posing together during the Knights Unplugged 3.0 event Photo: Special Arrangement
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kolkata Knight Riders interact with media and fans during the Knights Unplugged 3.0 event

  • The team management including Ajinkya Rahane shared their thoughts

  • KKR retired Andre Russell's jersey number 12 forever

The Kolkata Knight Riders hosted the third edition of Knights Unplugged 3.0 in Kolkata, bringing together players, partners, and fans for an engaging evening ahead of the TATA IPL 2026 season.

Designed as an immersive fan engagement platform, Knights Unplugged 3.0 offered a mix of entertainment, interaction and exclusive access, as supporters got up close with their favourite Knights in a more intimate setting.

One of the most special moments of the evening was a tribute to one of the franchise’s all-time greats, as former KKR star all-rounder Andre Russell’s jersey was formally retired, celebrating his immense contribution to the Knight Riders legacy and drawing an emotional response from fans in attendance. He will be a part of the coaching staff this season as the Power Coach.

KKR event
Venky Mysore along with Andre Russell at the Knights Unplugged 3.0 event Photo: Special Arrangement
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The evening featured a vibrant and tightly curated showcase of activities, including a grand squad introduction, on-stage conversations with players and support staff, and high-energy entertainment performances.

A standout segment of the evening was a special mentalist performance by Naman Anand, who took centre stage with an interactive act involving players, adding a unique and engaging dimension to the event before the leadership group returned on stage to share insights into the upcoming season.

A key moment during the evening was also the unveiling of the VIDA VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition, adding to the excitement of the night.

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Key members of the squad, along with team leadership, addressed the gathering and shared their thoughts ahead of the upcoming season.

Mr. Venky Mysore, CEO, Kolkata Knight Riders, said: “Every new season brings with it a fresh sense of excitement and anticipation. Having spent some time with the squad and support staff, there’s a great energy within the group and a strong belief in what we can achieve together. More importantly, we’re looking forward to enjoying our cricket and playing in front of our passionate fans at Eden Gardens. We can’t wait for the season to begin and hope to make it a memorable one for the fans.”

Ajinkya Rahane, Captain, Kolkata Knight Riders, said, “It’s a privilege to lead such a talented group, and what stands out is the belief and match-winning ability within the squad. Our focus is to play a fearless, positive brand of cricket, stay true to our preparation and keep improving every game. The support from Kolkata fans is truly special — it goes beyond the stadium — and it inspires us to push harder, take responsibility and deliver consistently for them.”

The evening also saw the unveiling of select merchandise and continued efforts by the franchise to deepen fan engagement through unique, on-ground experiences.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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