KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to host Delhi Capitals in match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. (Preview | Full Coverage)
The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR have won five out of eight matches this season and currently stand at the second position in the points table. Delhi Capitals also have 10 points but having played 10 games put them in the sixth spot on the table.
Sunil Narine and Phil Salt are in sublime form and will be eyeing to continue that in the next game against DC as well. However, KKR's bowling is a concern. They conceded 272 runs in their last match against Punjab Kings which was the highest successful run-chase in T20 cricket ever.
Mitchell Starc can return to the playing XI after missing the last game due to an injury to his finger. DC's players are in good touch, especially Jake Fraser-McGurk who smashed a quick 84-run knock against Mumbai Indians in Delhi on Saturday.
Predicted Playing XI for KKR vs DC, IPL 2024 match:
Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Dushmantha Chameera, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana
Impact sub: Mitchell Starc
Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Khaleel Ahmed, Lizaad Williams
Impact sub: Rasikh Dar Salam
KKR vs DC, IPL 2024 Pitch report:
The pitch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata favours batters. KKR have gained the home advantage and made a lot of runs. Usually, flat tracks have been offered in the IPL so far and with the short boundaries and fast outfield in Kolkata, a high-scoring game is guaranteed.
KKR vs DC Full Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Dushmantha Chameera, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mitchell Starc, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat
Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ricky Bhui, Sumit Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ishant Sharma, Gulbadin Naib
KKR vs DC, IPL 2024 Head to Head
Kolkata Knight Riders have played 33 games against Delhi Capitals in IPL and KKR have an edge over DC. KKR have won 17 matches whereas DC have won on 15 occasions. One match ended without any result.
Total matches played - 33
KKR won - 17
DC won - 15
No result - 1
KKR vs DC, IPL head-to-head record in Eden Gardens
Both teams have played nine matches at the Eden Gardens and KKR have won seven out of those nine games. DC have won only games in Kolkata.
KKR vs DC, Match Prediction
According to Google stats, KKR have 56% chance in comparison to DC's 44%.