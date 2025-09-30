Kenya Vs Nigeria Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: When And Where To Watch

Kenya take on Nigeria in Group A’s Match 12 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
Kenya take on Nigeria in the Group A match 12 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 on Tuesday, September 30 at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.
In Group A, Nigeria hold second place with one win and one loss, while Kenya stay at the bottom after losing both of their matches.
Nigeria enter this clash following a heavy 117-run defeat to Namibia, while Kenya narrowly lost to Malawi by just three runs. Both teams will be looking to bounce back and secure crucial points as they aim to improve their standings in Group A.
Kenya Vs Nigeria, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Kenya Vs Nigeria, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Live Streaming
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 won't be available for telecast on any channels in India. However, one can catch the live streaming of the same on FanCode app and website.
The Kenya Vs Nigeria clash is at 5:20pm IST.