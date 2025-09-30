Kenya Vs Nigeria Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: When And Where To Watch

Kenya Vs Nigeria ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Get live streaming, ball-by-ball commentary, and updates for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025, Match 12 between Kenya and Nigeria on Tuesday, 30 September, at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Kenya Vs Nigeria Live Streaming, ICC Mens T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final
Kenya national cricket team during a match. Photo: X/ @OfficialKRU
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kenya take on Nigeria in Group A’s Match 12 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

  • Get ball-by-ball commentary to follow every twist and turn of this crucial clash

  • Live streaming available so fans can watch all the action as it unfolds

Kenya take on Nigeria in the Group A match 12 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 on Tuesday, September 30 at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

In Group A, Nigeria hold second place with one win and one loss, while Kenya stay at the bottom after losing both of their matches.

Nigeria enter this clash following a heavy 117-run defeat to Namibia, while Kenya narrowly lost to Malawi by just three runs. Both teams will be looking to bounce back and secure crucial points as they aim to improve their standings in Group A.

Kenya Vs Nigeria, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Kenya Vs Nigeria, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Live Streaming

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 won't be available for telecast on any channels in India. However, one can catch the live streaming of the same on FanCode app and website.

The Kenya Vs Nigeria clash is at 5:20pm IST.

Tags

