KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kuwait Vs Hong Kong On TV And Online

Hong Kong will lock horns against Kuwait in the final of the KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 on August 27, Tuesday at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. (More Cricket News)
The series witnessed six league matches that included Malaysia, Kuwait and Hong Kong. Each team played each other twice with the team registering most wins, progressing to the final.
Kuwait won three games to Hong Kong's two while Malaysia ended up with a solitary victory.
KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Points Table
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Kuwait
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|-0.026
|Hong Kong
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0.218
|Malaysia
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|-0.205
When is the KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Final to be played?
The KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 final will be played on August 27, Tuesday at 8:00 AM IST Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur.
Where to watch the KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Final live in India?
The KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Final will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.
Squads:
Kuwait Squad: Clinto Anto, Bilal Tahir, Adnan Idrees, Usman Patel(w), Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohammed Aslam(c), Ilyas Ahmed, Nimish Lathief, Meet Bhavsar, Shiraz Khan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Yasin Patel, Muhammad Aqif Farooq
Hong Kong Squad: Babar Hayat, Anas Khan, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan(c), Anshuman Rath(w), Zeeshan Ali, Aizaz Khan, Rajab Hussain, Yasim Murtaza, Nasrulla Rana, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Darsh Vora, Ehsan Khan, Adil Mehmood