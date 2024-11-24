Karnataka Vs Tripura Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 2: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Karnataka will take on Tripura in a Group B, Round 2 fixture of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 tournament at the Emerald High School Ground in Indore on Monday, November 25. (More Cricket News)
Karnataka come into the fixture after a shocking defeat to Uttarakhand by six runs, and would be desperate to get points on the board against Tripura.
While on the other hand, Tripura enter the tie after a 43-run defeat to Tamil Nadu, and will eye to cause an upset against an under-confident Karnataka.
Karnataka vs Tripura, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 2: Live Streaming
When and where will the Karnataka vs Tripura, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 2 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 2 match between Karnataka and Tripura will be played at the Emerald High School Ground on Monday, November 25, at 9:00 AM IST.
Where will the Karnataka vs Tripura, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 2 match be telecast and live streamed?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.