Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PSL Cricket Match

Karachi Kings are set to host the table-toppers Multan Sultans in their next group stage fixture of Pakistan Super League 2024 on Sunday. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. (More Sports News)
Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans have won five out of six matches in this year's PSL whereas Shan Masood's Karachi Kings are in fifth position with two victories in five games. Karachi Kings lost their last match against Quetta Gladiators after a last-ball thriller. Sherfane Rutherford held his nerves and finished the game for the Gladiators with a boundary with one run required on the last ball.
The Sultans skipper Rizwan is in sublime form and he would like to continue that against the Kings as well. Iftikhar Ahmed, Reeza Hendricks and David Willey are other players whose performance would be crucial for Sultans in their match against Karachi.
Live streaming details Of the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 match:
When Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 match will be played?
The clash between Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans in PSL 2024 will take place on March 3, Sunday at 7:00 pm local time/7:30 pm IST at the National Stadium, Karachi.
Where to watch the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 match?
We can watch the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2024 match on Jio Cinema and the FanCode app and website in India.
In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.
Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans squads:
Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Anwar Ali, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani, Leus du Plooy, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Daniel Sams, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, David Willey, Abbas Afridi, Ali Majid, Yasir Khan, Dawid Malan, Olly Stone, Johnson Charles, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Shahzad