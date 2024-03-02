WPL 2024: Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone Hand UP Warriorz Six-Wicket Victory Over Gujarat Giants

UP Warriorz' Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma being congratulated by Gujarat Giants' players after winning the ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
UP Warriorz' Grace Harris plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
UP Warriorz' Grace Harris celebrates her half century during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Advertisement
Gujarat Giants' Kathryn Bryce celebrates with captain Beth Mooney after taking the wicket of UP Warriorz' captain Alyssa Healy during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Gujarat Giants' Tanuja Kanwar celebrates the wicket of UP Warriorz' Kiran Navgire during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Advertisement
UP Warriorz' captain Alyssa Healy plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Advertisement
Gujarat Giants' Kathryn Bryce celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of UP Warriorz' captain Alyssa Healy during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Advertisement
UP Warrioz' Sophie Ecclestone celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants’ Ashleigh Gardner during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Gujarat Giants’ Phoebe Litchfield plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Gujarat Giants’ Harleen Deol plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
UP Warrioz' Sophie Ecclestone celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Giants’ Laura Wolvaardt during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
UP Warriorz' captain Alyssa Healy goes for a possible catch during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Gujarat Giants’ Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Gujarat Giants’ captain Beth Mooney plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
UP Warriorz' Sophie Ecclestone celebrates with Kiran Navgire after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants’ captain Beth Mooney during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.