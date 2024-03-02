Sports

WPL 2024: Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone Hand UP Warriorz Six-Wicket Victory Over Gujarat Giants

In match 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024, Gujarat Giants lost to UP Warriorz, leading to their third successive defeat of the season. The Alyssa Healy-led side outperformed Gujarat Giants in all three departments as Grace Harris played an unbeaten knock of 60 runs off just 33 balls to chase down the 143-run target in 15.4 overs, securing a six-wicket victory for UP Warriorz. This victory is UP Warriorz's second of the season. Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets for Warriorz during the match.