WPL 2024: Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone Hand UP Warriorz Six-Wicket Victory Over Gujarat Giants

In match 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024, Gujarat Giants lost to UP Warriorz, leading to their third successive defeat of the season. The Alyssa Healy-led side outperformed Gujarat Giants in all three departments as Grace Harris played an unbeaten knock of 60 runs off just 33 balls to chase down the 143-run target in 15.4 overs, securing a six-wicket victory for UP Warriorz. This victory is UP Warriorz's second of the season. Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets for Warriorz during the match.

March 2, 2024
March 2, 2024
       
WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

UP Warriorz' Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma being congratulated by Gujarat Giants' players after winning the ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W
WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
UP Warriorz' Grace Harris plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W
WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
UP Warriorz' Grace Harris celebrates her half century during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W
WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants' Kathryn Bryce celebrates with captain Beth Mooney after taking the wicket of UP Warriorz' captain Alyssa Healy during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W
WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants' Tanuja Kanwar celebrates the wicket of UP Warriorz' Kiran Navgire during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W
WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
UP Warriorz' captain Alyssa Healy plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W
WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants' Kathryn Bryce celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of UP Warriorz' captain Alyssa Healy during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W
WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
UP Warrioz' Sophie Ecclestone celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants’ Ashleigh Gardner during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W
WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants’ Phoebe Litchfield plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W
WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants’ Harleen Deol plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W
WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
UP Warrioz' Sophie Ecclestone celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Giants’ Laura Wolvaardt during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W
WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
UP Warriorz' captain Alyssa Healy goes for a possible catch during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W
WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants’ Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W
WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Gujarat Giants’ captain Beth Mooney plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W
WPL 2024: GG-W vs UPW-W | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
UP Warriorz' Sophie Ecclestone celebrates with Kiran Navgire after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants’ captain Beth Mooney during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

Women's Premier League

