Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-regional Qualifier C: When, Where To Watch

Ivory Coast will kickoff their T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-regional Qualifier C campaign with a clash against Sierra Leone on November 23, Saturday at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Nigeria. (More Cricket News)
This is the third and final Africa sub-regional qualifying tournament for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
The Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C will feature six teams -- Botswana, Eswatini, Ivory Coast, hosts Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Saint Helena. The tournament will be played in a round-robin format, that is, each of them will play the rest of the five once.
The top two teams at the end of 15 round-robin matches will advance to the regional final, where they will join six other teams, including Namibia and Uganda — both of whom received byes after competing in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
The remaining four teams are the top-two qualifiers from Group A and B — Malawi and Tanzania, and Kenya and Zimbabwe
Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone, Live Streaming Details
When is the Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 1?
The Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 1 will be played on Saturday, 23 November. The match will start at 6:45 pm IST.
Where is the Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 1? The Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 1 will be played at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos.
Where to watch the live-streaming of the Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 1?
The live streaming of the Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C match 1 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. They will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.
Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone Squads:
Ivory Coast:
Dosso Issiaka (c), Mimi Alex, Kone Aziz, Dje Claude, Pamba Dimitri, Ouattara Djakaridja, Ladji Ezechiel, Konan Felix, Maiga Ibrahim, Ouattara Issouf, Ouattara Mohamed, Kone Nagnama, Assouan Roger, Kouakou Wilfried.
Sierra Leone:
Lansana Lamin (c), Chernoh Bah, John Bangura (wk), Raymond Coker, Samuel Conteh, Abass Gbla, Yegbeh Jalloh (wk), Aruna Kainessie, Abubakar Kamara, Ishmael Komba, Ibrahim Kpaka, Miniru Kpaka, George Edward Ngegba, George Sesay, James Tommy, Alusine Turay, Solomon Williams.