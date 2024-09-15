Ireland women will take on England in the second and final T20I match of the series at Castle Avenue in Dublin on Sunday. The Gaby Lewis-led side is trailing 0-1 in the ongoing series. (More Cricket News)
Ireland women lost the three-match ODI series 1-2 after winning the last match by three wickets. The hosts may come up with some changes in the playing XI for the final match of the series.
England women batted first in the opening T20I and set a 177-run target for Ireland. Bryony Smith gave a stable start and played a 58-run knock in just 30 balls. Tammy Beaumont, Seren Smale and Mady Villiers also chipped in with the bat.
In response, Ireland women kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Orla Prendergast and Ava Canning were the only two players to score in two digits. Ireland women were restricted to 109 runs. Now, they will try to tie the series with a win in Dublin.
Ireland Women Vs England Women T20Is 2024 squads
Ireland women: Gaby Lewis (capt), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector
England women: Kate Cross (capt), Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Tammy Beaumont, Mahika Gaur, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Paige Scholfield, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong
Live Streaming Information
When is the 2nd Ireland Women vs England Women T20I?
The 2nd Ireland Women vs England Women T20I will be played on Sunday, September 15 at Castle Avenue in Dublin.
What time does the 2nd Ireland Women vs England Women T20I start?
The 2nd Ireland Women vs England Women T20I starts at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Ireland Women vs England Women T20Is 2024 live?
Live streaming of the Ireland Women vs England Women T20I series 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.