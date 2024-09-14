Cricket

Ireland Women Vs England Women, 1st T20I Live Score: Bryony Smith Hits Half Ton As ENG Reach 72-1 In 6.5 Overs

Follow the ball by ball commentary of the Ireland women vs England Women 1st T20I match here

England National Women's cricket team. Photo: X | England Cricket
The England national women's cricket team is playing the first T20I match against Ireland on Saturday at Castle Avenue, Dublin, following their 2-1 victory in the ODI series. (More Cricket News)

Ireland women have won the toss today and opted to field first. Here are the playing XI of the teams

Ireland Women (Playing XI): Amy Hunter(w), Gaby Lewis(c), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Sarah Forbes, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire

England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Bryony Smith, Seren Smale(w), Paige Scholfield, Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Mady Villiers, Charis Pavely, Kate Cross(c), Issy Wong, Mahika Gaur

Squads:

Ireland Women Squad: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis(c), Orla Prendergast, Sarah Forbes(w), Rebecca Stokell, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Freya Sargent, Coulter Reilly, Alice Tector, Louise Little

England Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont(w), Charis Pavely, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Mahika Gaur, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Paige Scholfield, Mady Villiers, Kate Cross(c), Hannah Baker, Issy Wong

Live Streaming of the Ireland-W vs England-W 1st T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

This encounter marks the third meeting between the two teams. In the previous two clashes, England women have won on both the occasion.

England won the first ODI against Ireland by four wickets, with 91 balls to spare, chasing a target of 211. In the second match, led by Kate Cross, England dominated, defeating the hosts by 275 runs. However, Ireland avoided a clean sweep by securing victory in the third and final ODI, winning by three wickets using the DLS method, chasing a revised target of 155 runs.

