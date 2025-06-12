Ireland are set to face West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series on Thursday, June 12, in Belfast. However, after several delays in the toss, the match has been called off due to heavy rain.
The West Indies cricket team head into this series after suffering a 3-0 whitewash against England earlier in June.
All three matches of the series will be played at the Bready Cricket Ground in Northern Ireland.
The two sides have faced each other in eight T20 internationals. Both Ireland and West Indies have won three matches each, while two games ended with no result, setting the stage for a closely contested series.