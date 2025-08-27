Italy Vs Ireland, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025 Division 1, Live Streaming: IRE Elect To Bat

Italy Vs Ireland, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1: Check toss update, playing XIs and live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk
Italy Vs Ireland, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025 Division 1, Live Streaming: IRE Elect To Bat Photo: X | Ireland Women's Cricket
Ireland and the Netherlands have secured their spots in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Global Qualifier, with the Netherlands sealing qualification following a 65-run victory over Germany.

Both teams will now join eight other sides in the race to earn a place at next year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England.

Ireland’s hopes of featuring in next year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup received a major boost as they remained unbeaten at the ongoing Europe Qualifier in the Netherlands.

Gaby Lewis’ side secured a commanding 179-run win over Germany on Sunday, marking their fourth consecutive victory and sealing their place in the Global Qualifier for 2026.

Italy, meanwhile are on the third position and missed the qualification.

Italy Vs Ireland, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025 Division 1: Toss Update

Ireland won the toss against Italy in the last match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025 Division 1 and elected to bat first at Hazelaarweg Stadion, Rotterdam.

Italy Vs Ireland, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025 Division 1: Playing XIs

Italy Women Playing XI : Emilia Bartram (c), Dilaisha Nanayakkara, Methnara Rathnayake (wk), Chathurika Mahamalage, Ilenia Sims, Chloe Piparo, Annie Wikman, Teshani Araliya, Nimesha Ekanayake, Emma Moore, Pasindi Sewmini Kanankege

Ireland Women Playing XI : Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly (c), Ava Canning, Coulter Reilly (wk), Jane Maguire, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Lara McBride, Freya Sargent, Alana Dalzell, Rebecca Stokell

Italy Vs Ireland, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1 Match 9: Points Table

Ireland Women have continued their dominance in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, remaining unbeaten after five matches. With 10 points and an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.626, they have already sealed their spot in the Global Qualifier. Netherlands are currently second with three wins, while Italy sit third with two wins. Germany, still winless, remain at the bottom of the table.

Team Matches Played Wins Losses Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR)
Ireland Women (IREW) 5 5 0 0 0 10 3.626
Netherlands Women (NLW) 5 3 2 0 0 6 2.743
Italy Women (ITAW) 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.762
Germany Women (GERW) 5 0 5 0 0 0 -6.14

Italy Vs Ireland, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025 Division 1: Streaming Details

One can watch the live cricket streaming of ICC Womens T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 on the FanCode app and website.

Published At:
