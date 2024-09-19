IPL Auction Likely In November; Retention Rules Could Be Out By September End: Report

The 'mega' Indian Premier League auction for the 2025 edition of the tournament will reportedly be held outside India, most likely in November, while the rules regarding the retention policy will be officially released by the end of the September. (More Cricket News)
A report in Cricbuzz states that the auction could once again take place in the Middle East after Dubai played host to last year's auction. The report puts up names of Doha in Qatar and Abu Dhabi in UAE as likely destinations for the player recruitment process. Saudi Arabia too is reportedly interested in hosting the upcoming IPL auction.
The auction could most likely be held overseas during the third or fourth weekend of November.
Even as the date and venue for the auction are in the process of being finalised, franchises remain in dark about the retention policy. Cricbuzz had earlier suggested that the policy could be revealed by the end of September after IPL officials informed franchise owners about a slight delay in the unveiling of rules.
Cricbuzz report maintains that retention policy will be announced by the end of the September with franchises getting till November 15 to finalise on their retained players.
The 2025 auction would be a large one with teams only allowed to retain a handful of players while all others go into the players pool. Movement has already begun in franchises as they look to plan for the mega auction.
Rahul Dravid was recently announced the coach of Rajasthan Royals while on Wednesday Ricky Ponting was appointed the coach of Punjab Kings.
Cricbuzz also reported that former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and ex-India pacer Munaf Patel could soon join IPL teams. Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour, who was with the Indian team in Rahul Dravid's set up, will reportedly join the Royals too.