Cricket

IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid Appointed As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach

Rahul Dravid was officially announced as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals on Friday, September 6

Rahul Dravid after T20 World Cup final
India win T20 World Cup 2024 | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Rahul Dravid was officially announced as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals on Friday, September 6. (More Cricket News)

The 51-year-old recently concluded his term as the head coach of the Indian cricket team by winning the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the USA. 

Dravid has been closely associated with the Rajasthan Royals, both during his playing as well as coaching days. He was the captain of the Royals from 2011 to 2013, before taking up mentoring duties in 2014. 

He was also the mentor for the Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals) before taking over as the coach of the India A and U-19 teams. 

The impressive stints eventually saw him land the senior men’s Indian team job from 2021. 

At the Royals, Dravid will work closely with the Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, who served as coach over the last four years. 

"Rahul is one of the greatest players to have played the game, but what he has achieved over the past decade as a coach is extraordinary," Sangakkara was quoted as saying by PTI. 

"After the World Cup, I feel it's the ideal time for me to take on another challenge, and the Royals is the perfect place to do that," Dravid said after his return to the Royals. 

Dravid, who has already started work at the new franchise, will be responsible for making the team retentions, and also put together a solid squad at the auction. 

Tags
