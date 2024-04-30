Cricket

IPL 2024: England's T20 World Cup-Bound Players To Leave India In Time For Pakistan Series

England on Tuesday named a 15-member squad for the T20 showpiece, which will be held across June in the USA and the West Indies, with Jofra Archer returning to international cricket after a hiatus of more than 14 months

England Cricket/X
Prominent players like Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran will have to leave IPL mid-way for T20I Series against Pakistan. Photo: England Cricket/X
info_icon

The upcoming T20 World Cup-bound England players who are currently fulfilling their IPL commitments will "return in time" for a preceding four-match T20I series against Pakistan, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The same squad has been selected for the T20I series against Pakistan, which will commences on May 22 in Headingley.

"Selected players, currently playing in the Indian Premier League, will return in time for the series against Pakistan, which gets underway at Headingley on Wednesday 22 May 2024,' the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement after naming the T20 World Cup squad.

Some of the prominent English players who would have to leave the IPL before the start of the Pakistan series are: Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals), Phil Salt (Kolkata Knight Riders), Will Jacks and Reece Topley (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Moeen Ali (Chennai Super Kings), Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone (Punjab Kings).

The most affected teams will be Royals and Knight Riders as they are poised to make the playoffs at this stage of the tournament.

The English stars' departure though may not hamper teams such as Punjab Kings and RCB as they are unlikely to qualify for the playoffs.

The league matches of the IPL conclude on May 19.

The England World Cup squad will fly to the Caribbean on May 31 ahead of England's opening group match against Scotland at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, on June 4.

