International Masters League 2026: Cricket's Greatest Legends Reunite For Another Iconic Season

Summary of this article
After a grand success of the 1st season, International Masters League is back with season 2
The tournament will take place from 24 October to 14 November 2026 across Mumbai, Vadodara, and Vizag
India Masters won the inaugural edition of the league
The excitement is palpable as cricket's legends are set to lock horns again in the second edition of the International Masters League (IML). The second season is slated to take place from 24 October to 14 November 2026 across Mumbai, Vadodara, and Vizag, to fill the fans with nostalgia and hold them to the edge of their seats with world-class T20 cricket.
India Masters were crowned champions in the maiden season of IML, where legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, and Kumar Sangakkara graced fans with their presence.
After the huge success of the first season, the 2nd season is back to bring the most iconic games of the cricketing world back on the field bringing fans closer to the heroes who defined an era.
IML's debut season turned out to be a success and emerged out as the second most-watched men's T20 league in India, with a reach of 246 million across TV and OTT platforms.
Sunil Gavaskar Backs League’s Rising Standards
Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, who is also the League Commissioner, endorsed the success of the league. He also stated that as the league moves into its second season, the level of competition and standard of cricket is set to increase, which will elevate the viewing experience of fans even more and will make it another memorable edition.
“Season 1 of the IML reaffirmed that the magic of cricket’s greatest icons continues to resonate deeply with fans. As we return for Season 2, the focus is on elevating that experience, with greater competition, more unforgettable moments, and the same enduring passion for the game. Fans can look forward to seeing their heroes back in action, and I am confident it will be another truly memorable edition of the tournament," Gavaskar said on tournament's immense success.
Season 2 will once again feature six franchise teams representing India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka, with matches staged at premier cricket venues in India. Further details, including the full schedule, team rosters, and ticketing information, will be announced in the coming months.