India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Set To Pip Hardik Pandya In T20I Captaincy Race - Report

The ever-versatile, dynamic Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as a serious competitor to become India’s T20I captain till the 2026 World Cup and might just win the race against the all-rounder Hardik Pandya. (More Cricket News)
Pandya has made himself available for the Sri Lanka T20Is later this month, but reports suggest that Suryakumar, who led India in eight T20Is against Australia and South Africa in 2023 is new head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar’s choice.
According to a PTI report, it is understood that both Gambhir and Agarkar have given Pandya an explanation about the sudden change in plan.
"Hardik Pandya was India's T20 vice-captain under Rohit Sharma. He is completely fit and available for the three-match T20I series and was supposed to lead the side but there is a very strong feeling that SKY would be the potential leader not only for the Sri Lanka series but till the 2026 World Cup," a senior BCCI source was quoted as saying by the PTI.
India’s T20I captaincy role is currently vacant after Rohit Sharma drew curtains to his career in the format after India’s historic and successful World Cup campaign in West Indies.
"Hardik's break from ODIs is for very personal reasons. He doesn't have any fitness issue as is being suggested in the media," the official further added.
Gambhir’s preferred captaincy choice, Suryakumar Yadav made a name for himself under the then Kolkata Knight Riders skipper. However, with Rohit missing the ODI-led of the series, either KL Rahul or Shubman Gill will lead the Indian side.