India's Team For ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Shivam Dube's Inclusion Shows Selectors' Faith In CSK Player

T20 World Cup 2024: Shivam Dube has been included in the Indian team for the marquee event starting in June, on the back of some performances for his IPL side, CSK

PTI
Shivan Dube is part of the Indian squad for the T20 WC 2024. Photo: PTI
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are flying high in the IPL 2024 and so are their players. Shivam Dube, the batting all-rounder has found himself on the plane to the West Indies and USA for the T20 World Cup 2024 starting in June. (More Cricket News)

Dube has had a great 2024 and no wonder he finds himself on the list ahead of the likes of Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik among others.

Speaking of his form in the IPL 2024, Dube as amassed 350 runs that include three fifties at a strike rate of 172.41 in ten matches. Recently, 2007 T20 WC winner Yuvraj Singh called Dube as a 'game-changer' for India at the marquee tournament.

In a video shared by International Cricket Council (ICC) on the Instagram handle, Yuvraj lauded Dube's batting performances in the IPL.

"Well, to be honest, I would like to see Shivam Dube in the squad because he has been in and out of the team. In this IP, he has been batting really well and he is someone who can be the game-changer." former T20 World Cup winner said.

"Obviously, there are lot of other guys who have been playing for a while now but, I think I would personally like to see Shivam Dube in the mix." Yuvraj Singh added.

India begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 05, 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 09, 2024 at the same venue. India will then play USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

With the IPL 2024 still ongoing, it remains to be seen how Dube goes ahead with his batting in the tourney as he looks ahead to his first-ever ICC tournament in India colours.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

