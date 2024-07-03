Cricket

India-W Vs South Africa-W: Proteas 'Have To Be More Consistent' Says Chloe Tryon Ahead Of T20I Series

With the three-match T20 Internationals starting Friday against India women and the series being South Africa women's last competitive preparation before the global event, Tryon feels making the right decisions at the right time will be vital

X | Proteas Women
South Africa National Women's Cricket Team. Photo: X | Proteas Women
info_icon

South Africa all-rounder Chloe Tryon on Wednesday admitted that her side would need to deliver consistent performance to give them confidence at the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year.  (More Cricket News)

The South African team is currently touring India. It has lost the three ODIs and the one-off Test.

With the three-match T20 Internationals starting Friday and the series being their last competitive preparation before the global event, Tryon feels making the right decisions at the right time will be vital.

"We have played a lot of good cricket in patches, but to narrow it down, we have to be more consistent. We have to do well in all aspects of the game and ensure that we do the right things in the right stages," she told reporters during an interaction here on Wednesday.

"If we get those (decisions) right, it will give us a lot of confidence going into the World Cup."

Double-centurion Shafali Verma and Subha Satheesh shaking hands with the South African team after a 10-wicket win in the one-off Test match in Chennai. - Photo: X/ @BCCIWomen
IND-W Vs RSA-W, One-Off Test: India Women Thrash South Africa By 10 Wickets In Chennai

BY Jagdish Yadav

The 30-year-old heaped praise on her batters for showing great resilience during the one-off Test and lauded them for taking the game deep.

"It was really good to watch, especially the character they showed. The Test match wasn't easy after Day 1. But, if you look at how they went into Day 3 and Day 4, it was fantastic to watch," she reckoned.

"Every batter was determined to try and take it as far as they could. Some of them hit some milestones, which will give them a lot of confidence heading into the T20Is."

"Being a part of the WPL has been great"

Although Tryon last year nursed an injury that she sustained during the Women's Big Bash League, she has since returned and managed to feature in five T20Is.

While her numbers are not so convincing, she was a part of the Women's Premier League this year and felt that her stint with Mumbai Indians will help her a lot going forward.

"It's been a great experience to work with world-class coaches (in the WPL). I used to play Jhulan Goswami when I was younger, so to have her as a (bowling) coach is fantastic. She has given me a lot of pointers and helped my game with small techniques that I could be doing," she continued.

"Being a part of the WPL has been great. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to play a game. But, looking at the team and having world-class all-rounders, it's completely understandable."

A veteran in her side, Tryon was asked if she had been assigned a particular role.

While she admitted that she intended to bat long, she also felt that helping the youngsters in the team will be one of her roles.

"We are still having those discussions (about my role), but I wish to bat as long as I'm out there and take the game deeper. In the last couple of months, I have learnt that the longer I can bat, the more time we have to put up a big score.

"Also with the ball, I am happy that I have been a lot more consistent recently.

"There are a lot of youngsters coming in. Hopefully, I can give them as much information I can so that they can learn as much as they can," she signed off.

