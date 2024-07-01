Double-centurion Shafali Verma and Subha Satheesh shaking hands with the South African team after a 10-wicket win in the one-off Test match in Chennai. Photo: X/ @BCCIWomen

Double-centurion Shafali Verma and Subha Satheesh shaking hands with the South African team after a 10-wicket win in the one-off Test match in Chennai. Photo: X/ @BCCIWomen