Cricket

Rahul Dravid Thanks Rohit Sharma For Stopping Him From Quitting After ODI WC Heartbreak

Dravid praised the players for putting up collectively solid performances through the tournament and urged them to celebrate the achievement as much as they would like

rahul dravid thanks rohit sharma X @mufaddal_vohra
Rahul Dravid (L) and Rohit Sharma posing for a photo after the T20 World Cup win. Photo: X/ @mufaddal_vohra
info_icon

Had he not received a phone call from India skipper Rohit Sharma, requesting him to continue after the ODI World Cup final defeat, Rahul Dravid wouldn't have been a part of history, the outgoing head coach revealed in his farewell speech to the team after it was crowned T20 world champion in Barbados. (More Cricket News)

Dravid's tenure had ended with the ODI World Cup after India lost to Australia in the final despite a 10-match winning run, but the coaching staff got an extension till the end of the T20 World Cup that concluded on Saturday last.

While Dravid has not reapplied for the role after India's second T20 World Cup win, he mentioned Rohit's role in urging him to continue as the coach during his speech in the Kensington Oval dressing room after the team's seven-run win in the final against South Africa on Saturday.

"Ro, thank you very much for making that call to me in November and asking to continue," Dravid said in a video shared by BCCI on Tuesday.

"I think it's been such a privilege and a pleasure to work with each and every one of you, but Ro, also thanks for the time...there is a lot of time we have to chat, we have to discuss, we have to agree, we have to disagree at times, but thank you so very much," Dravid said as Rohit laughed.

India's head coach Rahul Dravid, center left, and Virat Kohli, center right, celebrate with players and team support staff with the winners trophy after defeating South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. - AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
Rahul Dravid Farewell: India Head Coach's Career Stats And Achievements After ICC T20 WC Win

BY Jagdish Yadav

Dravid praised the players for putting up collectively solid performances through the tournament and urged them to celebrate the achievement as much as they would like.

"All of you will remember these moments. We always say, it is not about the runs, it is not about the wickets, you never remember your career but you remember moments like this, so let's really enjoy," Dravid said.

"I could not be more proud of you guys, to come back the way you did, the way you fought, the way we worked as a team...the resilience. There has been some disappointment over the years where we have come close, we have never been able to cross the line," he said.

With BCCI secretary Jay Shah in attendance, Dravid also spoke about the sacrifices that people close to each and every player made in order to allow them the spotlight they are now enjoying.

"So many sacrifices that each and every one of you make, to see your families here today enjoying it, so many of your families back home, just think about all the sacrifices, each and every one of them has made since the time you were kids, for you to be here in the dressing room," Dravid said.

"Today, your parents, your wives, your children, your brother, your coaches, so many people have made so many sacrifices and worked so hard with you for you to enjoy this memory at this moment... really, really proud to have been a part of this memory with you guys," he continued.

File photo of India head coach Rahul Dravid. - AP
Rahul Dravid: The Man, The Myth And More Than Just A Coach

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

Usually articulate, Dravid admitted he was falling short of words but praised the team for their respect towards the outgoing coaching staff.

"I’m not usually short of words but on a day like today, for me to be part of this, I could not be more grateful for the respect, for the kindness, for the effort that every one of you has shown to me, to my coaching staff to my support staff," he conceded.

Dravid also praised the BCCI officials and others for their work behind the scenes.

"Behind a great team, there is also a successful organisation and we have to acknowledge the work of BCCI and people behind the scenes for the work they have done," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  3. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  4. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  5. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  2. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  4. Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign