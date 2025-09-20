India Vs Oman: IND Head Into Super Four At Asia Cup Unbeaten - Data Debrief

India's perfect start to their Asia Cup campaign continued with a 21-run victory against Oman.

A composed 56 from Sanju Samson and a quickfire 29 off 18 balls from Tilak Varma helped India set a total of 188-8, only for their bowlers to struggle to make an impact.

Oman made an early breakthrough after removing Shubman Gill (five) in the second over, but Abhishek Sharma (38) and Samson steadied the ship with a 66-run partnership.

Hardik Pandya (one) and Shivam Dube (five) were dismissed quickly as Shah Faisal (2-23) and Aamir Kaleem (2-31) made life difficult for India's middle order.

Jiten Ramanandi (2-33) picked up the late wicket of Varma, giving the Oman batters a reasonable total to chase.

Kaleem (64) made a strong start with the bat, but Jatinder Singh struggled to find his rhythm as he scored 32 off 33 deliveries.

Hammed Mirza (51) almost helped Oman pull off a massive underdog victory, but as they looked to push the run rate in the final overs, Arshdeep Singh (1-37) and Harshit Rana (1-25) held them to 167-4.

Data Debrief: Strength in depth for India

India, who had already qualified for the Super Four stage, are one of two teams that finished the group stage with a 100% record, alongside Sri Lanka.

Although India struggled with the ball at times, captain Suryakumar Yadav was able to call upon his depth. This was just the fifth time India have used eight bowlers in a T20I match.

Arshdeep's scalp was also a special one as he became the first Indian player to reach 100 wickets in the T20I format.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

