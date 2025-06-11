India Vs England: Who Is Eddie Jack? Young Pacer Called Up To Three Lions Senior Team

Ahead of the start of England’s five-match Test series against India on 20 June, 19-year-old pace bowler Eddie Jack has been called up to the Three Lions red-ball squad. The youngster impressed for England Lions in the two unofficial Test matches against India A, and has now been “invited to practice” with the senior Test side.
As per a report from The Times, Jack caught the attention of England’s coaching side, including Andrew Flintoff, Mark Wood, and Graeme Swann, after impressing with his bowling against India A. He dismissed KL Rahul in the second innings for 51, after Rahul had made a century in the first, and also claimed the wicket of Dhruv Jurel.
Jack finished the match, which was only his second first-class match, with figures of 2/71, and his performance has been rewarded with a place in the senior side.
Who Is Eddie Jack?
Eddie Jack is a 19-year-old fast-medium pacer from Barnet. The 6-foot-4 bowler is yet to make his debut for Hampshire in the County Championship, but has enjoyed a massive domestic season nonetheless.
He featured for a Combined Counties XI against Zimbabwe earlier this year, taking five wickets across two warm-up matches, including that of Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine. He also turned out for the England Under-19 side in a series against South Africa.
Now, the youngster will have the chance to hone his skills from the senior bowlers in the Three Lions squad. His inclusion, however, is not a matter of adding numbers. England’s pace options are severely limited for the first match. Jofra Archer has been ruled out, Mark Wood is unavailable for the summer, and Gus Atkinson is recovering from a knock.
Senior bowlers like Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue have been prolific for the England Lions team, taking seven wickets among them ahead of the first Test.
The pacers will be vital for the hosts as they face a new-look India side, under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, chasing their first Test series win on English soil since 2007. Team India has landed in England, and the players are currently training to get suited to the conditions there.
