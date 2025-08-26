Akash Deep Opens Up On Whirlwind Journey Following India's Test Tour Of England

The fast bowler played a pivotal role in India securing a 2-2 series draw, including taking a remarkable 10-wicket haul in the second Test

Akash-Deep
India's Akash Deep celebrates sealing a series draw with England.
  • Akash Deep had a memorable outing in England

  • The bowler also contributed with the bat

  • India drew 2-2 against Ben Stokes' side in the five-match series

Akash Deep revealed he was in a tough place ahead of taking part in India's tour of England earlier this summer.

After losing the opener, India bounced back in the second Test, fell behind again in the third, fought hard for a draw in the fourth, and finally clinched a thrilling six-run victory in the fifth to level the series.

But for Akash Deep, the tour came after a difficult period off the field. He had spent more than two months prior to the tour attending to his sister Jyoti, who was hospitalised and undergoing cancer treatment.

“It was tough,” the bowler revealed. “As such, a five-Test series is not easy. Especially if you're a fast bowler. And at a time when I had to prepare, I was dealing with a lot of things.

"Being in and out of hospital, your diet and sleep often go for a toss. I was actually wondering how do I survive five Tests because even during the IPL [Indian Premier League] because of my sister's treatment, my training was haywire for one, one-and-a-half months.

“Luckily, I got time in the lead-up to the series thanks to the India A tour, where I had 10-15 days of preparation. I used that time to prepare well.”

Akash Deep’s journey to becoming one of India’s leading fast bowlers has been shaped by both career and personal challenges.

Not long ago, he was living in cramped quarters in Kolkata with eight other people, chasing opportunities in club cricket.

He has also endured devastating personal losses, including the passing of both his father and brother within a few months.

But he maintains a positive outlook, adding: "If you find even a little happiness amid all your problems, it's enough to bring a smile."

Akash Deep had his share of highs and lows on the England tour.

On the final morning of the fifth Test at The Oval, he dropped Gus Atkinson at long on and inadvertently palmed the ball over the rope for six, leaving England needing just 11 runs to win and India requiring a single wicket to draw the series.

“Maybe I could have tried to palm the ball in to save the six. But I went to take the catch. Luckily, got the wicket [of Atkinson],” he says.

“Immediately after I dropped the catch, there was really no time to dwell on it. Maybe if something else had happened, I may have been thinking about it. Luckily, I didn't have to worry much.

“I ran really quickly to Siraj once we took the final wicket.”

Apart from his 13 wickets in the series, Akash Deep also made a vital contribution with the bat, scoring a half-century after coming in as a nightwatchman in India's second innings in the fifth Test.

He made 66 runs in his partnership of 107 with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the third wicket, helping India set a match-winning target.

“Everyone expects me to contribute with the bat, but I haven't been able to do it to all the time,” he said.

“That innings, I learnt a lot. It taught me to not take my batting casually. When the team needs me, that time I'm motivated.”

Akash Deep is also setting higher expectations of himself with the bat, adding: “I think I should put extra pressure on myself as a batter to contribute.

“That's what [The Oval innings] taught me. I was just thinking of building a partnership with Yashasvi.

“The team was happy because the batters used to taunt us in a friendly way, asking ‘can you also contribute once in a while’, ‘make 10 or 20 runs at least’, so I felt they'll keep quiet now for some time.”

