India Vs England, 4th Test, Day 1 - Debutant Akash Deep Rattles Three Lions In Ranchi - Lunch Report

India's Akash Deep, third left, celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi, India, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

India's Akash Deep, third left, celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi, India, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)