India Vs England, 4th Test: Akash Deep Replaces Jasprit Bumrah, Makes Test Debut In Ranchi

"We would have batted first as well. Look a bit dry and has some cracks, but that's the nature of the pitch here. The last two games were good for us and we'll have to play in the same way. Proud of a lot of young guys in the squid, they've taken the responsibilityand have taken the challenge head-on. They are confident in their skills, moving forward, it's a good thing for us going forward. One change with Akash Deep making his debut," India captain Rohit Sharma said after the toss.