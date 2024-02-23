India Vs England, 4th Test: Akash Deep Replaces Jasprit Bumrah, Makes Test Debut In Ranchi

India have handed a Test debut to Bengal pacer Akash Deep to replace star bowler Jasprit Bumrah and will spearhead the pace attack alongside Mohammed Siraj in the fourth Test at Ranchi. Akash Deep has earned his spot in the Indian line-up on the back of a memorable outing against England Lions wherein he scalped 12 wickets in three matches. (Scorecard | IND Vs ENG Blog | Cricket News)
There was a lot of talk about the pitch in Ranchi that could favour the spinners as well as the pace bowlers and with Akash Deep still new to international cricket, his inclusion could be a strategic move by the Indian think-tank.
Jasprit Bumrah's absence could be a vital blow to the hosts given that he has scalped 17 wickets in 3 Tests at an average of 13.65. However, Akash Deep's ability to seam in the delivery and also bowl some in-dippers could prove a master-stroke for Rohit Sharma given the pitch at Ranchi, that offers assistance to seam bowlers.
England captain Ben Stokes won the tos and opted to bat first against India in the fourth Test in Ranchi.
"We would have batted first as well. Look a bit dry and has some cracks, but that's the nature of the pitch here. The last two games were good for us and we'll have to play in the same way. Proud of a lot of young guys in the squid, they've taken the responsibilityand have taken the challenge head-on. They are confident in their skills, moving forward, it's a good thing for us going forward. One change with Akash Deep making his debut," India captain Rohit Sharma said after the toss.
England brought in Shoaib Bashir and Ollie Robinson in their playing XI, while India made just one change, handing fast bowler Akash Deep his maiden Test cap in place of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested.
England spinner Rehan Ahmed has left the tour for personal reasons, while Robinson was picked ahead of Mark Wood.
India are leading the five-Test series 2-1.
Playing XIs:
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.