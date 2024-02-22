On the eve of the potentially decisive fourth Test match between India and England in Ranchi, the visiting captain Ben Stokes raised alarm bells by adding intrigue to JSCA International Stadium pitch talk. (IND Vs ENG 4th Test Streaming| More Cricket News)

The build-up to the penultimate match of the five-match series has been dominated by the “platey cracks” on the pitch as described by England batter Ollie Pope.

"It looked interesting, didn't it? I don't know. I can't say much. I don't know, I've never seen something like that before so I have no idea. I don't know what could happen," Stokes was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.