IND Vs ENG 2nd Test Preview: Jasprit Bumrah Decision To Be Made 'At The Very Last Minute'

Ten Doeschate also confirmed India will play two spinners at Edgbaston, with Washington Sundar reportedly being favoured due to his batting prowess

Jasprit Bumrah is available for India's second Test against England
India will leave the decision as to whether Jasprit Bumrah will play the second Test against England until "the very last minute".

It was announced before the start of the five-match series that Bumrah would only play in three Tests, having struggled with a back injury in recent months.

Having started in India's opening defeat at Headingley, the number one Test bowler’s availability is imperative if the tourists want to stay alive in this series.

The paceman took five wickets in the first Test, all of which came in England’s’ first innings.

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate revealed on Monday that the decision on Bumrah's involvement will be made as late as possible.

"Bumrah is ready to play. It's how we manage these four Tests,” said ten Doeschate.

“So if we feel like there's value in playing him in this Test, we'll make that call at the very last minute. I'm talking about weather, how the pitch is going to play, are we better off holding him back for Lord's and maybe Manchester or The Oval?

“So it's all those factors, but you've seen him train yesterday, he trained a little bit today. It's not like he's not fit to play.

“It's just trying to fit those puzzle pieces to get the most out of what we know we do have from him.”

Ten Doeschate also confirmed India will play two spinners at Edgbaston, with Washington Sundar reportedly being favoured due to his batting prowess.

India Vs England, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Fit For Edgbaston, But IND Mulling Strategic Use Amid Workload Concerns

“It's just which two [spinners] we play,” ten Doeschate added. “And that goes back to juggling the batting depth. All three spinners are bowling very nicely. Washi is batting very nicely.

“So it's just which combination do we go with? The all-rounder-spinner or the out-and-out spinner? And obviously you have to play the bowling all-rounder again.”

The second Test between England and India starts on July 2 at Edgbaston.

