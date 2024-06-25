India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot for six runs against Australia during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot for six runs against Australia during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa