India Vs Australia, Gros Islet St Lucia Weather Forecast: Rain Shadow Looms Over IND-AUS Super 8 Clash

Will it rain during India vs Australia Super 8 clash at T20 World Cup?
Keywords around the weather during India vs Australia's blockbuster battle in the Super 8s of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup will trend highly as the game nears and fans will sweat over the forecast for the match. And why shouldn't they? It is a massive game after all.
All four teams in Group 1 have the chance to sneak in to the semifinals. The semifinal spots from Group 1 will be distributed among two of India, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
For India, a win against Australia will be enough to qualify. A close loss will also do the job. However, if they lose by a margin of more than 41 runs, then there could be some trouble. India will finish third in the group if they lose to Australia by 41 runs and Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by at least 83 runs. Afghanistan and Australia will then qualify.
For Australia, a win is important. If they lose and Afghanistan win their match against Bangladesh, the Aussies' T20 World Cup 2024 campaign would be over. If they win, then the margin by which Afghanistan will have to win to overtake Australia on net run rate will be decided.
Apart from the qualification, the India-Australia clash is also the clash of the two tournament favourites. The winner will definitely take home a lot of confidence going into the knockouts.
With all this in mind, the weather in Gros Islet becomes even more important. Here is all you need to know about the weather forecast during the India vs Australia Super 8 clash at the T20 World Cup.
India Vs Australia Weather Forecast For Gros Islet, St Lucia
The weather forecast for Monday, June 24 for Gros Islet St Lucia is: "Windy, with morning showers. High 31°C. Winds E at 25 to 40 km/h. Chance of rain 50%."
While showers are predicted for early morning on the match day, during the match, the threat of rain subsides.