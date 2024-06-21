Cricket

India Tour Of South Africa: IND Set To Tour RSA For 4-Match T20I Series Starting In November - Check Schedule

As per the itinerary released by Cricket South Africa (CSA), the series will begin on November 8 at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban

BCCI
The Indian Cricket Team is currently part of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

India will tour South Africa for a short four-match T20I series in November this year, CSA and the BCCI announced in a joint statement on Friday. (More Cricket News)

As per the itinerary released by Cricket South Africa (CSA), the series will begin on November 8 at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, followed by matches in Gqeberha on November 10, Centurion on December 13 and Johannesburg on November 15.

First T20I: 8 November, Durban

Second T20I: 10 November, Gqeberha

Third T20I: 13 November, Centurion

Fourth T20I: 15 November, Johannesburg

"I would like to thank the BCCI for their continued support to South Africa's cricket, and world cricket in general," CSA chairperson Lawson Naidoo said in the statement.

"Any tour by the Indian cricket team to our shores is filled with amazing camaraderie and exciting cricket, and I know our fans will be eagerly awaiting this series which will showcase the exceptional talent from both teams," he added.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah added: "India and South Africa have always shared a deep and strong bond, one that both nations take great pride in. The Indian Cricket Team has consistently received immense appreciation and love from South African fans, and this sentiment is equally strong among Indian fans towards the South African side.

"I am confident that the upcoming series will once again highlight the on-field cricketing excellence and deliver enthralling, high-intensity contests."

India's short tour has been accommodated between their home Test series against New Zealand and their tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar series.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 21, 2024
  2. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Pauses Kejriwal's Release; Delhi Rains Brings Relief From Extreme Heat
  3. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  4. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  5. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
Entertainment News
  1. Anurag Kashyap On His Rift With Abhay Deol: He Won’t Be Able To Show His Face If I Tell The Truth
  2. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'
  3. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  4. Karan Singh Grover Finally Opens Up About His Divorces From Shraddha Nigam And Jennifer Winget
  5. After 'Lakshya', Farhan Akhtar Confirms Making Another Film On The Indian Army
Sports News
  1. Pakistan Cricket Board Set To Make Changes In Selection Committee After Poor T20 WC Campaign
  2. BAN Vs AUS, ICC T20 WC Super 8: Shanto Vows To Win Remaining Super 8 Games Despite Batting Struggles
  3. Pakistan Cricket's New Test Coach Jason Gillespie To Arrive Next Month For Bangladesh Series Camp: Report
  4. India Tour Of South Africa: IND Set To Tour RSA For 4-Match T20I Series Starting In November - Check Schedule
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Argentina Beat Canada In Copa America 2024 Opener; All Eyes On Spanish GP FP1
World News
  1. South Sudan's Vice President Expresses Concerns Over Ongoing Peace Talks
  2. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  3. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  4. Hamada Shaqoura: The Food Blogger Cooking Through Gaza's Hunger Crisis
  5. ‘Can’t Get Khanafed Of It’ This Millenial Willy Wonka Chocolate In Dubai Is Attracting Chocoholics From Around The Globe
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
  2. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Pauses Kejriwal's Release; Delhi Rains Brings Relief From Extreme Heat
  5. International Yoga Day 2024 Highlights: PM Modi Shares 'Post Yoga Selfies In Srinagar'
  6. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: Warner-Powered AUS Win Rain-Marred Clash
  7. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America Highlights: Alvarez, Martinez Win It 2-0 For ARG; Messi Plays Record 35th Match