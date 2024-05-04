Cricket

India To Host SA Women For 1 Test, 3 ODIs, T20Is In June-July; Check Full Schedule Here

The one-dayers and T20Is will be played in Bengaluru, a Karnataka State Cricket Association official informed, while the Test match will be played at Chennai

X/@BCCIWomen
It may be recalled that India had played a Test each against England and Australia at Mumbai in December last year Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
India will play host to South Africa women's team for one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is across June and July. (More Sports News)

The one-dayers and T20Is will be played in Bengaluru, a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official informed, while the Test match will be played at Chennai.

The ODIs will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from June 16, while the one-off Test will start at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from June 28.

BY PTI

The teams will then return to Bengaluru for the T20Is on July 5, 7 and 9 and they will precede the women's T20 World Cup to be played in Bangladesh in September-October.

The white-ball format matches were originally a part of the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP) in late 2023, but they had to be pushed ahead because of the 50-over ICC Men's World Cup held in India last year between October and November.

However, the Test match is an addition to the fixture and a part of the initiative by BCCI and Cricket South Africa (CSA) to give more impetus to women's cricket in the traditional format.

It may be recalled that India had played a Test each against England and Australia at Mumbai in December last year.

India had beaten England by a massive 347 runs, the largest in women's Test cricket, and Australia by eight wickets in those matches.

