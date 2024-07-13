Yuvraj Singh-starrer India Champions take on Pakistan Champions in the final of the World Championship of Legends. The two arch-rivals will lock horns on Saturday (July 13) at Edgbaston for the title. (Match Blog | Streaming)
The two sides boast some of the biggest names in world cricket including Yuvraj, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, whereas Pakistan Champions' boasts legends such as Younus Khan, Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik.
However the question on everyone's lips is whether rain can play spoilsport on the 'big day'?
Here's The Weather For The Oval
The weather at The Oval will be quite pleasant with temperatures around 18 degrees Celsius. There is 71% chance of cloud cover with humidity to be at 62%.
When is the India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions, WCL 2024 final match?
The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, World Championship of Legends 2024 final match will be held on Saturday, July 13, at Edgbaston, Birmingham at 9pm IST (4:30pm PM local time).
Where to watch the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, WCL 2024 final match?
In India, the World Championship of Legends 2024 final match will be aired live on Star Sports TV channels. For live streaming online, the FanCode app and website are the options.
In Pakistan, the match will be available to stream on the Tamasha app and website.
Fans in West Indies can watch the World Championship of Legends 2024 match on Fox Sports.
TNT Sports is the broadcast partner of the game in the United Kingdom.
India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions Squads
India Champions: Robin Uthappa (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Naman Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma.
Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan (c), Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Abdul Razzaq, Taufeeq Umar, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Arafat, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Akmal, Tanvir Ahmed.