India A Vs Australia A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial Test: When, Where To Watch Cricket Match

Here is all you need to know about the first unofficial Test between India A and Australia A: preview, squads, venue, match timing, telecast and live streaming details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India A Vs Australia A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial Test
Shreyas Iyer will captain the India A team against Australia A. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer to captain India A for two unofficial Tests

  • Nitish Kumar Reddy to make comeback from injury

  • Sam Konstas, Todd Murphy players to watch out for in Australia A camp

The Shreyas Iyer-led India A will host Australia A for the first of two unofficial Tests, starting Tuesday (September 16, 2025) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Watch the red-ball cricket match live in India.

The four-day games bear a lot of weight for players like Iyer, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Devdutt Padikkal. While Iyer and Padikkal are seeking a return to the Indian team, Easwaran is still waiting for his Test debut and a truckload of runs against Australia A could help his cause.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was injured during the England tour, is back into the fold and will look to make a mark again. Dhruv Jurel is the designated vice-captain and will keep wickets.

For Australia A, 19-year-old Sam Konstas will be the batter to watch out for, given his aggressive exploits against the Indians Down Under. Among the bowlers, off-spinner Todd Murphy has impressed in the past, having claimed 14 wickets during the Aussies' 2023 tour of India.

The first game, which will be played from September 16 to 19, will be followed by the second and final unofficial Test at the same venue from September 23 to 26. Post that, a three-match one-day series beckons with a different India A squad, led by Rajat Patidar for the first game and by Tilak Varma for the next two.

Related Content
Related Content

India A Vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India A vs Australia A, 1st unofficial Test be played?

The India A vs Australia A, 1st unofficial Test will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow from September 16 to 19, 2025 starting at 9:30am IST.

Where will the India A vs Australia A, 1st unofficial Test be telecast and live streamed?

The India A vs Australia A, 1st unofficial Test will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

India A Vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test: Squads

India A: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (vc/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur.

Australia A: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Super 4s Qualification Scenario – Explainer

  2. India Qualify For Asia Cup Super Fours: Suryakumar Yadav's Men Advance After Oman Loss To UAE

  3. Women's Premier League 2026 To Begin Earlier Than Usual - Check Likely Starting Month

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Pacer Ruled Out Of Tournament After Shoulder Trouble

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: A Rivalry In Decline, A Victory Laden With Symbolism - What To Read?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  2. Arbitrary Exercise Of Power Not Allowed: SC Stays Key Waqf Act Provisions Which Sparked Nationwide Protests

  3. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

  4. Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Include Women Political Workers Under POSH Act

  5. PM Modi To Launch ₹36,000 Crore Development Projects In Bihar’s Purnea Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  2. Sushila Karki : The Former Chief Justice Leading Nepal Through Crisis as Interim Prime Minister

  3. The Big Bang: Trump Resolution

  4. Beyond Blocs: How Africa Shapes Its Voice On The Global Stage

  5. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi BMW crash: Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh Killed, Woman Driver In Custody

  2. Supreme Court Puts Key Provisions Of Waqf Amendment Act On Hold | All Details

  3. Are We There Yet? Reflections On International Day Of Democracy

  4. UAE Vs Oman Highlights, Asia Cup 2025: Junaid Siddique's 4/23 Helps Arab's Win By 42 Runs

  5. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  6. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  7. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas