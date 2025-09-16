India A Vs Australia A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial Test: When, Where To Watch Cricket Match

Shreyas Iyer to captain India A for two unofficial Tests
Nitish Kumar Reddy to make comeback from injury
Sam Konstas, Todd Murphy players to watch out for in Australia A camp
The Shreyas Iyer-led India A will host Australia A for the first of two unofficial Tests, starting Tuesday (September 16, 2025) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Watch the red-ball cricket match live in India.
The four-day games bear a lot of weight for players like Iyer, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Devdutt Padikkal. While Iyer and Padikkal are seeking a return to the Indian team, Easwaran is still waiting for his Test debut and a truckload of runs against Australia A could help his cause.
Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was injured during the England tour, is back into the fold and will look to make a mark again. Dhruv Jurel is the designated vice-captain and will keep wickets.
For Australia A, 19-year-old Sam Konstas will be the batter to watch out for, given his aggressive exploits against the Indians Down Under. Among the bowlers, off-spinner Todd Murphy has impressed in the past, having claimed 14 wickets during the Aussies' 2023 tour of India.
The first game, which will be played from September 16 to 19, will be followed by the second and final unofficial Test at the same venue from September 23 to 26. Post that, a three-match one-day series beckons with a different India A squad, led by Rajat Patidar for the first game and by Tilak Varma for the next two.
India A Vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India A vs Australia A, 1st unofficial Test be played?
The India A vs Australia A, 1st unofficial Test will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow from September 16 to 19, 2025 starting at 9:30am IST.
Where will the India A vs Australia A, 1st unofficial Test be telecast and live streamed?
The India A vs Australia A, 1st unofficial Test will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
India A Vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test: Squads
India A: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (vc/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur.
Australia A: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott.