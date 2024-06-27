Cricket

IND-W Vs RSA-W, One-Off Test: Harmanpreet Kaur Has Eyes On 2025 ODI World Cup At Home

A dominant India swept the preceding ODI series 3-0 in Bengaluru, as the action now shifts to the Chepauk which will host a one-off Test beginning Friday, and will be followed by three more T20Is

Harmanpreet Kaur
Keeping an eye on the Women's ODI World Cup next year, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday stressed the importance of using the ongoing series against South Africa to adapt to different home venues and capitalise on familiar conditions. (More Cricket News)

"It's a great opportunity to get used to various home conditions," Harmanpreet said in the pre-match media interaction.

"Even though we don't have a lot of experience at home, this series will give us a lot of confidence -- how the wickets behave and the combinations that we can use for the World Cup."

Chennai's weather has been overcast and there is scattered rain forecast across the city in the next few days.

With the Chepauk track considered slow, Harmanpreet pointed out that it is not entirely different from that in Mumbai, where they played their previous two Tests.

"It's been raining for the last couple of days, but the wicket looks really good and we are hoping for it to start turning within one or two days," Harmanpreet said.

"In the last two Tests in Mumbai, the wicket was behaving similarly. We don't have much clarity about the wicket here. We discuss to go out there and see how the pitch is behaving."

Harmanpreet was confident that the practice sessions for the last three days would be effective during the match.

"We don't have much experience on Chennai wicket. But the practice session from the last couple of days has given us a fair idea and we will play accordingly," she added.

"We have seen men's Test matches here, but women's cricket is completely different. Once we start playing as per the conditions, we will be gathering experience."

India have options aplenty in the bowling department ad Harmanpreet feels that the likes of Arundhati Reddy, Smriti Mandhana and herself can also chip in.

"Arundhati is a great package and has done really well. We picked her based on her performance in the last couple of years. She can contribute a lot with the bat as well," she said.

"If I get the opportunity (to bowl), definitely (I will bowl). Not only me, but Smriti is also bowling now, and if need be, we can use her as well."

The Indian captain, who has played only five Tests, thanked head coach Amol Muzumdar for helping her adapt to the format.

"I don't have much experience in Tests. But in the last two Tests, Amol sir helped me a lot, thanks to his Test-playing experience," she said.

Kudos to BCCI

India last year in December hosted England and Australia for successive one-off Tests, winning both.

The women's red-ball cricket also returned to India's domestic calendar after four years with the Senior Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy in Pune in March.

East Zone went on to win the title.

Hailing the BCCI, Harmanpreet said: "Our domestic cricket was featured very nicely last year. A lot of girls across age categories played those games, and the BCCI is doing a great job.

"They are trying their best to improve women's cricket, and we really hope they keep up with it."

"It's a great opportunity for all of us. As a player, we always want to play red-ball cricket. And now that we are getting it, we are happy.

"The last two Tests we played (vs England and Australia) were really great. We are looking for a positive result in this Test as well. Hopefully, we will deliver," she concluded.

