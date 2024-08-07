Washington Sundar believes India's third and final ODI against Sri Lanka presents an opportunity to prepare for next year's Champions Trophy. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
India face the prospect of a first ODI series defeat against the Lions in 27 years after their 32-run defeat in their second ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium.
Rohit Sharma hit India's highest total with the bat, scoring 64 runs from 44 balls, with the match belonging to Sri Lanka's Jeffery Vandersay, who took 6-33.
"It is an opportunity for us to go out there and put our hands up and win those critical situations," Sundar said.
"Obviously with the big tournaments coming up, we will be in similar situations and it will be important to find ways as to what we can do to win those critical situations especially in similar conditions against quality spin attack.
"I think whatever we have done in this series so far, we will take that as a learning, obviously try and move ahead and win the game tomorrow in all aspects of the game."
"We are quality players of spin, matter of finding a way."
Sundar, did however, come to the defence of India's batters, having struggled against Sri Lanka's spinners in challenging conditions in their previous encounter.
"We are quality players of spin. We've always played in these kinds of wickets, even at home, in Test matches, and in different formats," Sundar said.
"Even domestic cricket, we play a lot of games in such wickets. And we know our players have done really well, especially in the middle order, batting against spin."
"So it's just a matter of finding a way, their own individual self and trying to get the job done.
"Everyone knows it's quite a challenging wicket. Obviously, the Indian team has always put its hands up, especially when the challenge arises.
"And that's when we've been very good, both with bat and ball, and we've come out flying colours out of the challenging situations."
The defeat last time out was the first in Gautam Gambhir's reign as the new India head coach, having breezed to a 3-0 series win in their T20I series in July.
Sundar has said the team have tried to implement the new tactics introduced by the 42-year-old, something he knows will take time to come to fruition.
"There has been a lot of input from him," Sundar started. "He is a high-quality player of spin.
"We have always seen him putting up great performances, especially in such wickets against quality spin.
"That is one of the reasons we came out here today to practice and try and find a way and try and do those small little changes tactically and be prepared and ready for tomorrow's game and be really on top of our game in all aspects."