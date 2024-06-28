IND Vs SA Final, T20 WC 2024: 'Do It For Rahul Dravid' Trends But The Coach Says, To Do It For Team

Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid, left, speaks to the players ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and India at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Fla., Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid, left, speaks to the players ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and India at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Fla., Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)