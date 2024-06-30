Cricket

IND Vs RSA Final, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Becomes First Captain To Win 50 T20Is

Rohit took over India’s captaincy reins post their dismal outing in the 2021 T20 World Cup that saw Virat Kohli step down as skipper

Rohit sharma, icc t20 world cup 2024, india, bcci photo
Team India's Rohit Sharma. Photo: X/@BCCI
info_icon

Team India captain Rohit Sharma led his side brilliantly to their second T20 World Cup title, and a first ICC title in 11 years after beating South Africa by seven runs in the final in Barbados on Saturday, June 29. (IND Vs SA Final Highlights | Full T20 WC Coverage)

With this victory, the 37-year-old became the first-ever captain to lead a side to 50 T20I games with the 50th being a triumphant World Cup victory over the Proteas.

From R to L, India's captain Rohit Sharma and teammates Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohd Siraj stand next to the winner's trophy after winning against South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. - AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 WC 2024 Final: What Rohit Sharma Said After The Title Win

BY PTI

The list also features Pakistan's Babar Azam, who sits second with 48 wins in 85 matches. Rohit's 50 victories has come in 62 games, one that also includes a super over win over Afghanistan in the 3rd T20I earlier this year.

In the Indian captains, MS Dhoni is the second most successful skipper in the format with 41 wins from 72 matches whereas Virat Kohli has 30 wins from 50 matches.

Rohit took over the reins of the Indian T20I captaincy after a dismal 2021 World Cup that saw Kohli step down as the captain. In his first outing at the World Cup, Rohit led India to semi-final at the 2022 edition that saw them lose to eventual winners England.

However, India did avenge that defeat by beating England in the 2024 edition with a 68-run victory in semi-final.

