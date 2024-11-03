The Indian cricket team faced the unimaginable, enduring a 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand following a dramatic batting collapse while chasing 147 runs to win on Day 3 of the third and final Test match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday and former cricketer Irfan Pathan had an interesting take on it. (Match Highlights | More Cricket News)
In a shocking turn of events, New Zealand managed to outshine Rishabh Pant and complete a historic whitewash against India on their home ground.
The Kiwis fought hard to clinch the third Test by just 25 runs at Wankhede Stadium, sealing a remarkable 3-0 series victory that will be remembered for years to come.
Here's how former cricketer Pathan reacted to India's disappointing loss against New Zealand
Irfan Pathan took to X to share his thoughts, stating, "Had a solid conversation with @iamyusufpathan bhai yesterday. He raised a valid point about domestic cricket—we're either playing on grassy pitches or flat tracks, but rarely on turning surfaces anymore. Additionally, top players aren't participating in domestic cricket, which could hurt us in the long run."
He added, "This is an embarrassing display by Team India at home. There's a lot for the decision-makers to ponder. Well done, New Zealand, on such a terrific performance."
He also hailed, Rishabh Pant's innings.
Following the defeat, India slipped from the top position in the World Test Championship standings to second place. With the Border-Gavaskar series on the horizon, Australia has now claimed the top spot.