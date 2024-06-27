IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup Semifinal: Why India Will Advance To Final In Case Of Washout - Explained

The crucial semifinal between the two tournament favourites will decide the second finalist of the competition. The winner of the match will play South Africa in the summit clash on Saturday, June 27 in Barbados.
The weather at Guyana's Providence stadium where the match takes place is not very bright and rain has been playing hide and seek around the ground. The forecast is not very good and there is a possibility that the match could be washed out.
Here is everything you need to know about the India vs England semifinal in case of a washout.
Is there a reserve day for the India vs England semifinal?
No. There is no reserve day for India vs England semifinal.
But there is a special provision.
What is the special provision for India vs England semifinal?
Instead of the usual 190-minute extension, the India-England semifinal has 250 minutes of extra time in case of a rain delay.
Also, both teams must have played 10 overs, instead of the usual five, for the game to produce a result. This provision is there for both the semifinals and the final.
What happens in case of India vs England is washed out?
India will advance to the final.
Why?
As per the playing conditions of the tournament, the team that finished first in its Second Round Group (Super 8) will progress to the Final.
That is why it will be India who will move to the final if the second semifinal produces no result.