IND Vs BAN: Ravichandran Ashwin Overtakes Anil Kumble, Becomes Second-Highest Wicket-Taker In Asia - Check Full List

India national cricket team's leading off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed yet another feat in his bag as he went pass Anil Kumble during day 1 of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur on Friday. (Day 1 Highlights | More Cricket News)
Ashwin dismissed Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto to become the second-most wicket-taker (420 wickets) in Asia, surpassing Kumble, who has 419 of his 619 wickets in the continent.
The record for the most number of wickets in Asia is held by the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka with 612 wickets in 97 Tests whereas his fellow countryman Rangana Herath sits in fourth with 354 scalps. Harbhajan Singh is in fifth with 300 wickets in the Asian continent.
Most Test wickets in Asian pitches
|Rank
|Team
|Player
|Tests
|Wickets
|1
|Sri Lanka
|Muttiah Muralitharan
|97
|612
|2
|India
|Ravichandran Ashwin*
|71
|420
|3
|India
|Anil Kumble
|82
|419
|4
|Sri Lanka
|Rangana Herath
|68
|354
|5
|India
|Harbhajan Singh
|71
|300
|6
|India
|Kapil Dev
|86
|279
|7
|Sri Lanka
|Chaminda Vaas
|74
|236
|8
|India
|Ravindra Jadeja
|48
|231
|9
|Pakistan
|Wasim Akram
|59
|216
|10
|Pakistan
|Waqar Younis
|47
|215
Ashwin was the catalyst for Team India's 280-run victory in the first Test in Chennai wherein he scored a century and then returned with a six-for in the second innings.
'Ash' and Ravindra Jadeja have been India's numero uno spin duo in cricket especially Tests. The two have always troubled the opposition batters as they made the batters dance to their tunes which is why India is on a 17-series unbeaten run on home soil.
Ashwin was full of praise for Jadeja after their century-laid partnership helped India to post a 300-plus score.
“Sometimes, when you’re in the race along with your co-cricketers, you want to get ahead of one another, even inside a team. It’s like brothers growing in arms, right? And then you slowly start admiring one another,” Ashwin said.
“Now, that admiration has gone one step higher, knowing that I can never beat Jadeja. So, I’m comfortable in my skin, but totally inspired by what he’s done. Jadeja on the field is a fire. He’s a rocket on the field. So, all in all, I envy him. I’m jealous of him but totally admire him. I’ve learnt to admire him for the last 4-5 years, even more than I have in the past,” he added.