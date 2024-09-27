IND Vs BAN: Ravichandran Ashwin Overtakes Anil Kumble, Becomes Second-Highest Wicket-Taker In Asia - Check Full List

“Now, that admiration has gone one step higher, knowing that I can never beat Jadeja. So, I’m comfortable in my skin, but totally inspired by what he’s done. Jadeja on the field is a fire. He’s a rocket on the field. So, all in all, I envy him. I’m jealous of him but totally admire him. I’ve learnt to admire him for the last 4-5 years, even more than I have in the past,” he added.