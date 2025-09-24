IND Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Sanjana Ganesan's 'Aakhi Duniya Ek Taraf, Mera Bumrah Ek Taraf' Dialogue Goes Viral

During Bangladesh's run-chase, host Sanjana Ganesan was interviewing 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' actors Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal at the Dubai International Stadium who were there to promote their series

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Sanjana-Ganesan-Bobby-Deol
Raghav Juyal (left) and Bobby Deol interviewed by Sanjana Ganesan. Photo: X
India vs Bangladesh, Super 4 match at the Asia Cup 2025 saw a close contest between bat and ball between the two nations in Dubai. However, just as everyone noticed hard-fought cricket on the field, there was some light-hearted moment off it with Sanjana Ganesan, Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal.

During Bangladesh's run-chase, host Sanjana Ganesan was interviewing 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' actors Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal at the Dubai International Stadium who were there to promote their series.

Bobby Deol spoke about the atmosphere at the cricket ground and stated he was enjoying the experience. He praised India's effort with the bat and ball especially Jasprit Bumrah, citing his bowling and wicket-taking ability.

Raghav Juyal too spoke on the match scenario but the highlight of the interview came when the former delivered a humorous short message to the Indian team and their fans.

Quoting the famous dialogue from the series, Juyal said, "Aakhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek taraf." The actor then requested Sanjana, Bumrah's wife to repeat the same line and she agreed. The moment was caught by fans online and was liked by many.

Speaking of the game, India were sent into bat by Bangladesh after the latter won the toss. India posted 168/6 in 20 overs and in reply, the Bangla Tigers could only muster 127 runs as the Men In Blue registered an easy 41-run victory.

