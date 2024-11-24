Cricket

IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Day 3: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Ton Takes India's Lead To 321 Runs At Lunch

During the break, Jaiswal was batting alongside Devdutt Padikkal, who reached 25 not out, as the duo carried India forward after KL Rahul's dismissal for 77

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Australias Mitchell Starc watches as Indias Devdutt Padikkal takes a run. AP Photo
Australia's Mitchell Starc, centre, watches as India's Devdutt Padikkal, right, and Yashasvi Jaiswal run between the wickets on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth. AP Photo/Trevor Collens
info_icon

Yashasvi Jaiswal established his status as the next big batting superstar with a superb hundred on his maiden appearance on Australian soil as India extended their overall lead to 321 at lunch on the third day of the opening Test in Perth on Sunday. (IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Day 3 Blog | Streaming)

At the break, India reached 275 for 1 in their second innings despite losing KL Rahul's (77) wicket.

Exactly 32 years ago, 17-year-old Sachin Tendulkar became a global phenomenon with a hundred for the ages at the old WACA ground on a track that had those snake-like cracks and in the last two days, Jaiswal (141 batting, 264 balls) has shown the entire world that he is here to be the torch-bearer of Indian batting for the next decade and a half.

The 22-year-old has hit 12 fours and three sixes and currently has Devdutt Padikkal (25 not out) for the company.

And just like Sunil Gavaskar and Tendulkar, the latest batting sensation from 'Mumbai School of Batsmanship' is showing his voracious appetite for runs, slowly striding towards another 'Daddy Hundreds'.

India celebrate the wicket of Australia captain Pat Cummins on the first day of the first Test in Perth. - AP/Trevor Collens
IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Updated List Of Australia's Five Lowest Totals Against India

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Jaiswal completed his fourth Test hundred and first in a SENA country with a beautifully executed ramp shot off a bouncer bowled by Josh Hazlewood (0/23 in 16 overs). The celebration was one for the keeps with hands in the air and gratitude for the almighty before showing his lean but muscular biceps.

The six also ensured that Jaiswal and KL Rahul's opening pair surpassed the previous record stand of 191 set by Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth way back in Sydney in 1986.

Rahul, who played one of his most compact defensive innings on the second day, was more intent on scoring some quick runs with the Kookaburra ball being 60-plus overs old and hardly doing anything off the pitch which had flattened considerably.

A few overpitched deliveries from Mitchell Starc did fetch him some runs but a hundred that was there for the taking didn't come through.

Once they became the first opening pair to add 200 runs, Rahul got one from Starc angled in and the nick was taken low by Alex Carey.

Devdutt Padikkal knew that the best chance to get some confidence was to score a few runs before the second new ball was taken. He had an extremely confident Jaiswal at the other end, who smashed Nathan Lyon's delivery pitched on the rough through the off-side. Jaiswal hit a gorgeous off-drive off Starc once the second new ball was taken.

Jaiswal-Padikkal duo added 74 runs for the second wicket in decent time.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Yashasvi Jaiswal Falls On 161 As Lead Crosses 360 Runs; IND - 320/3 In 95 Overs
  2. Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction: Five Things To Know
  3. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Denies Reports Of Virtual Meeting With ICC And BCCI
  4. IND Vs AUS: Jaiswal Breaks McCullum's World Record For Most Test Sixes In A Calendar Year
  5. SMAT 2024: Tilak Varma Becomes First Batter To Score Three Consecutive Centuries In T20 Cricket
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: Highlanders Beat Shers In Delhi
  2. Diego Simeone Reflects On 700th Game In Charge As Atletico Madrid Edge Deportivo Alaves 2-1
  3. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
  4. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  5. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
  3. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  4. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  5. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 7 More Arrested In Manipur For Arson At legislators' Residences
  2. Why Maharashtra Assembly Won't Have LoP First Time In 60 Years
  3. India Rejects USD 300 Billion Climate Deal For Global South At COP29
  4. Nehru And The Gift Of Cinema For Children
  5. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
Entertainment News
  1. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
  2. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  3. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  4. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  5. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 20 In Beirut, Over 80 In Gaza | Top Points
  2. Putin Bans Adoption Of Russian Children By Citizens Of Countries Allowing Gender Transition
  3. India Rejects USD 300 Billion Climate Deal For Global South At COP29
  4. West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza
  5. Laos Govt Pledges Justice In Mass Alcohol Poisoning Case That Killed 6 Tourists
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign