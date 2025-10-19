IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Says Hostile Australian Experience Shaped Him As Cricketer, Person

Virat Kohli credits the hostile Australian cricketing atmosphere for helping him becoming a better Cricketer and a better person

IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Says Hostile Australian Experience Shaped Him As Cricketer, Person
India's tour of Australia 2025: Team India practice session | Photo: BCCI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli credits the hostile Aussie cricketing atmosphere for shaping him as a cricketer

  • The 36-year-old reveals he was inspired by Australia's aggressive style of cricket

  • Kohli also credits Kevin Pietersen for helping him prepare to take on Australia

Batting superstar Virat Kohli admitted that the aggressive Australian cricketing environment tested his resilience but felt that standing up to it while playing a bold brand of cricket toughened his mind and shaped his career path, besides influencing his growth as an individual.

Kohli first toured Down Under in 2011 and faced a hostile reception from the Australian crowd but he reckoned that the aggression gradually transformed into respect.

"Growing up, watching cricket as a kid when we used wake up early and watch Test cricket in Australia, you can see the ball flying of the pitch and the opposition in your face, and I used to feel, Wow, if I will able to step up in these conditions and against this opposition that's something I could be proud of as a cricketer. That's the motivation for me watching all the greats of our game from either side. Guys like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, even Virender Sehwag, guys, whom I really looked up to," Kohli told Fox Cricket ahead of the first ODI here on Sunday.

"Even the Australian set up, how they played their cricket and how they were in your face all the time, intimidating and taking the game on, that was something that really inspired me to come here and do the same. Early on I found it was easier to watch on television than be part of that hostile environment but I am really grateful to all those times because that shaped me as a cricketer and as a person as well.

"That really tests your mental strength and resilience because once you start copping it from the crowd you can't escape, you got to come back everyday," added Kohli, who got out for a naught in his return to India colours after seven months.

Kohli remembered the chats he had with former England skipper Kevin Pietersen with whom he shared dressing room with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, helped him prepare for Australian brand of cricket.

"I didn't understand it initially to be honest. But guys like Keven Pietersen who copped it before told me something about Australia that you feel like they are at you the whole time but at the back of their minds and hearts they really appreciate that you are standing up and playing that kind of cricket," Kohli said.

"So, don't take it personally, don't take it to heart. You just go out there and play competitive cricket. You will realise how good you are as a cricketer and you will realise over a long period of time how it really shapes up and makes up mentally as a player. I have nothing but gratitude for those experiences as a player. The crowd being at me really brought out the best from me."

Kohli said under those trying circumstances, he had little option other than giving his "120 per cent."

"I had no option but to be 120 per cent. There was no chance I wasn't gonna perform in this country, in these hostile conditions. So I really had good times here as a cricketer. Off the field honestly people have been so relaxed and so respectful. When I haven't been competing and you walk on the street and they see you, you can see that genuine smile on their face. So, I really enjoyed my time here."

Kohli, who has retired from T20 and Test cricket and just plays ODIs now, said Australia has been a happy touring place for him.

"It is always lovely to be back in Australia, a place that I have really enjoyed my cricket. Played some hard fought cricket over so many years, so many battles, eventually what I have realised through the course of the whole journey was if you play your cricket competitive and hard enough and even if you are in the face of the opposition, you gain their respect after a certain point of time. That's the experience of coming here and playing in this country.

"I had some good memories at this stadium. In general I love coming to Perth, a really nice place, really relaxed, something that I really enjoy. Beautiful wickets to bat, the pace and bounce which I always enjoy," he said.

Kohli, who is returning to cricket after five months since playing the IPL 2025, said he is really enjoying his time with his family after retiring from Tests and T20Is.

"It's been a long time off for me since I retired from Test cricket. I was just catching up on life. I haven't been able to do anything I don't know for how many years, just been able to spend some quality time with kids, with family at home. It's been a beautiful phase and something that I really enjoyed."

"To be honest the amount of cricket I have played over the last 15-20 years, I have actually not rested at all. I have probably played the most number of games in international cricket combining the IPL together. So for me it was a very refreshing time off," he said.

Kohli said he has prepared well for the ODIs against Australia.

"I am feeling as fit if not fitter than I have ever been before and you can feel the freshness when you can play the game and mentally you know what to do out there. It's just the physical preparation that really needs to be taken care of. At this stage I realised if my body is fit and my reflexes are there."

Published At:
