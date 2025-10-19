IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Says Hostile Australian Experience Shaped Him As Cricketer, Person

"Growing up, watching cricket as a kid when we used wake up early and watch Test cricket in Australia, you can see the ball flying of the pitch and the opposition in your face, and I used to feel, Wow, if I will able to step up in these conditions and against this opposition that's something I could be proud of as a cricketer. That's the motivation for me watching all the greats of our game from either side. Guys like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, even Virender Sehwag, guys, whom I really looked up to," Kohli told Fox Cricket ahead of the first ODI here on Sunday.