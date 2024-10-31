Cricket

IND-A Vs AUS-A, 1st Unofficial Test: Doggett Bags Six As Australia Bowl India Out For 107 In Mackay

Australia A pacer Brendan Doggett bowled a sensational spell on Day 1 of the unofficial Test, taking six wickets to bowl India A out for just 107 runs at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ishan-kishan-buchi-babu-trophy-2024-x-tnca-cricket
Ishan Kishan at the Buchi Babu Trophy 2024. Photo: X | TNCA Cricket
info_icon

Australia A pacer Brendan Doggett bowled a sensational spell on Day 1 of the unofficial Test, taking six wickets to bowl India A out for just 107 runs at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. (More Cricket News)

Australia A, opting to bowl first on a good deck, reaped quick rewards in great bowling conditions, with Doggett being the wrecker-in-chief, causing significant damage.

India struggled from the get-go in overcast conditions as the Queensland-born picked up captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for a golden duck. 

The early wicket set the perfect platform for the seamer, who picked up five more wickets including Ishan Kishan and Devdutt Padikkal. 

Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaram tried to consolidate the innings, looking to take India to safe shores but fell to the disciplined off-spinner Todd Murphy and Jordan Buckingham. 

Doggett finished with figures of 6-29, making him the standout performer in the first innings of the unofficial Test. 

Ishan Kishan. - X/BCCI
India A Squad For Australia Tour: Ruturaj Gaikwad Named Captain; Ishan Kishan Returns

BY Outlook Sports Desk

For India, it was not a pretty scorecard viewing, with Easwaran, Gaikwad, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy not crossing the double-digit mark. 

The Indians were bowled out in just 47.4 overs, and will bank on their seamers Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini to bring them back into the game. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Retention Day LIVE Updates: Will Andre Russell Leave Kolkata Knight Riders?
  2. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 1st Unofficial Test: Doggett Bags Six As Australia Bowl India Out For 107 In Mackay
  3. WPL 2025: UP Warriorz Trade Danni Wyatt-Hodge To Royal Challengers Bengaluru
  4. BAN Vs RSA 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh Regain Momentum, Reach 151/8 After Early Wicket Collapse
  5. India-A Vs Australia-A Toss Update, 1st Unofficial Test: AUS-A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Newcastle Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup: Howe Hopes Victory Lifts Spirits After Securing Spot In Cup QFs
  2. Extremadura 0-4 Girona, Copa Del Rey: Bojan Miovski's Brace Helps Injury-hit Visitors Into Next Round
  3. Ipswich Town Vs Leicester City, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, H2H, Match Prediction
  4. Juventus 2-2 Parma, Serie A: Timothy Weah Rescues Point As Hosts Suffer Setback In Title Race
  5. Tottenham 2-1 Man City: Guardiola Laments Injury Issues For EFL Cup Loss
Tennis News
  1. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev Progresses To Last 16 After Seeing Off Griekspoor
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Alexei Popyrin Stuns Fourth-Seeded Daniil Medvedev In Second Round
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Weather: Diwali Eve Records Second Hottest Day This October; Air Quality 'Very Poor'
  2. Flight Bomb Threats: Man Behind E-Mails Operates From Delhi; New Rules Focus On Social Media, Geopolitics
  3. Kerela Temple Fire: State Govt To Bear Medical Expenses Of Injured, Three Arrested
  4. RG Kar: Agitating Doctors Hold Torch Rally To CBI Office
  5. Aviation Industry Issues New Guidelines To Check Hoax Bomb Threats To Flights
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  2. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  3. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  4. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
World News
  1. Asia Needs To Spend More To Adapt To Climate Change, Limit Its Damage: Study
  2. Spain: Devastating Flash Flood Kills 95 People; Worst Disaster In Recent Times
  3. North Korea Confirms It Tested New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
  4. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  5. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know