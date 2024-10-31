Australia A pacer Brendan Doggett bowled a sensational spell on Day 1 of the unofficial Test, taking six wickets to bowl India A out for just 107 runs at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. (More Cricket News)
Australia A, opting to bowl first on a good deck, reaped quick rewards in great bowling conditions, with Doggett being the wrecker-in-chief, causing significant damage.
India struggled from the get-go in overcast conditions as the Queensland-born picked up captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for a golden duck.
The early wicket set the perfect platform for the seamer, who picked up five more wickets including Ishan Kishan and Devdutt Padikkal.
Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaram tried to consolidate the innings, looking to take India to safe shores but fell to the disciplined off-spinner Todd Murphy and Jordan Buckingham.
Doggett finished with figures of 6-29, making him the standout performer in the first innings of the unofficial Test.
For India, it was not a pretty scorecard viewing, with Easwaran, Gaikwad, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy not crossing the double-digit mark.
The Indians were bowled out in just 47.4 overs, and will bank on their seamers Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini to bring them back into the game.