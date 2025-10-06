ICC Women’s World Cup: Laura Wolvaardt Takes Stunning Catch During NZ-W Vs SA-W To Dismiss Lea Tahuhu, Watch Video

SA-W take on NZ-W in Match 7 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025
NZ-W batted first and managed to score only 228 runs
SA-W skipper Laura Wolvaardt took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Lea Tahuhu
South Africa suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket loss to England while New Zealand were beaten by Australia Women by 89 runs. Coming into this clash, the White Ferns won the toss and elected to bat first. During the innings, SA-W skipper Laura Wolvaardt produced a magnificent fielding effort.
Laura Wolvaardt Takes A Blinder
The defining moment came during the seventh over when New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu went for a lofted drive off Shabnim Mlaba. The ball seemed destined to find the boundary, but Wolvaardt had other plans. Positioned at cover, she sprinted across, timed her leap perfectly, and executed a one-handed catch, plucking the ball cleanly from the air.
Watch the video:
This catch not only dismissed Tahuhu but also gave fourth wicket to Mlaba who was tremendous with the ball throughout the innings
New Zealand Women First Innings Summary
New Zealand Women looked in control for much of their innings, cruising to 187/3 with Sophie Devine anchoring the innings on 85 off 98 balls. Brooke Halliday and Devine had stitched together a crucial 86-run partnership for the 4th wicket, giving the team hope of posting a big total. The top order’s steady approach looked like it could carry New Zealand to a challenging score for South Africa.
However, once Nonkululeko Mlaba and Ayabonga Khaka struck, the innings collapsed dramatically. Wickets fell in quick succession, with the middle and lower order failing to rebuild. From 187/3, New Zealand managed only 41 more runs, being bowled out for 228.