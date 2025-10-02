IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: No Handshake Policy For Indian Players - Report

Indian women’s cricket team reportedly adopts no-handshake policy against Pakistan in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, mirroring men’s Asia Cup stance amid ongoing tensions and diplomatic sensitivities between the nations

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Womens World Cup 2025: No Handshake Policy For Indian Players, Say Reports
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: No Handshake Policy For Indian Players, Say Reports Photo: AP
  • India and Pakistan will meet on October 5 in Colombo for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match

  • Indian women’s team will reportedly not shake hands with Pakistan players during the match

  • The policy mirrors the Indian men’s team stance from the Asia Cup 2025 after the Pahalgam incident

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Colombo is set to witness yet another chapter in the high-tension India-Pakistan cricket saga. Following the precedent set by the Indian men's team during the Asia Cup in Dubai, Harmanpreet Kaur and her side will not engage in the customary handshake with Pakistan players when the two teams meet on October 5.

The move is a continuation of a policy that began with the men's team earlier this year. After India played against Pakistan durin the Asia Cup 2025, the BCCI aligned with the government’s stance and ensured that there would be no handshakes, no ceremonial photo with the match referee, and no end-of-game gestures of goodwill in light of the Pahalgam attack.

Indian Women Tp Skip Handshakes Against Pakistan

“The BCCI is aligned with the government and there will be no customary handshake at the toss, no photo-shoot with the match referee, and no end-of-game handshakes. The policy followed by the men will also be implemented by the women,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Recently, after the Asia Cup 2025 Final, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi refused to hand over the winner’s trophy to Suryakumar Yadav. That incident had already escalated tensions, and the BCCI’s decision to enforce the same protocol of the 'No-handshake' for the women’s team sends a clear message that India’s stance remains firm across all formats and genders.

It will also be interesting to see who presents the toss in Colombo. Expectations are leaning toward a neutral former player or pundit, given the charged nature of the fixture. Unlike the 2022 ODI World Cup in New Zealand, where Indian players were seen interacting warmly with Bismah Maroof’s daughter, this time, on-field cordiality is likely to be minimal, with even basic pleasantries between captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana unlikely.

India's Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

With PTI Inputs...

Published At:
