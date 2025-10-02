IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: No Handshake Policy For Indian Players - Report

It will also be interesting to see who presents the toss in Colombo. Expectations are leaning toward a neutral former player or pundit, given the charged nature of the fixture. Unlike the 2022 ODI World Cup in New Zealand, where Indian players were seen interacting warmly with Bismah Maroof’s daughter, this time, on-field cordiality is likely to be minimal, with even basic pleasantries between captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana unlikely.