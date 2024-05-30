Gambhir's Heroics

The current Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir had earlier hit a classy 75 off 54 balls that day at a strike rate of 138.8, to set up the match nicely for India. This was a game in which Yuvraj Singh had one of his rare off days of that tournament, falling for just 14 off 19 deliveries. He had earlier slammed Stuart Broad for six 6s in an over in a group game, en route to the fastest T20I fifty of the time, off a mere 12 balls. He had then similarly put Australia to the sword with an equally savage 30-ball 70 in the semi-final.