Cricket

T20 World Cup: Papua New Guinea Announce Squad With Assad Vala As Captain

Papua New Guinea will begin their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against co-hosts West Indies in a Group C fixture in Guyana on June 2. New Zealand, Afghanistan and Uganda are the other teams of the group

Advertisement

T20WorldCup/X
Papua New Guinea will begin their T20 World Cup campaign with the first match against West Indies on 2 June. Photo: T20WorldCup/X
info_icon

Papua New Guinea announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and United States of America. (More Cricket News)

Assad Vala, 36, will lead the minnows. The veteran batter, along with nine other players and Jack Gardner, were also part of their 2021 outing in Oman and the United Arab Emirates. All-rounder CJ Amini will be Vala's deputy.

In their maiden World Cup appearance, in any format, at the 2021 event, the south-western Pacific islanders lost all their group matches, against Oman, Scotland and Bangladesh in the first round.

Mitchell Marsh is all set to lead the Australian Team in the upcoming T20 World Cup. - Cricket Australia
Australia At T20 World Cup: McDonald Reassures Marsh's Bowling Fitness Despite Slow Progress

BY PTI

Advertisement

Pacer Chad Soper returns to the team after an effective tour of Malaysia and Oman, while 20-year-old spinner John Kariko is the youngest member.

Papua New Guinea qualified for their second T20 World Cup by winning the East Asia-Pacific Qualifiers.

The Tatenda Taibu-coached side will begin their campaign against co-hosts West Indies in a Group C fixture in Guyana on June 2. New Zealand, Afghanistan and Uganda are the other teams of the group.

Indian Team head coach Rahul Dravid with skipper Rohit Sharma. - PTI
T20 World Cup: Brian Lara Urges Rahul Dravid To Outline Plans For Indian Team Superstars

BY PTI

PNG squad: Assadollah Vala (c), CJ Amini (vc), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare (wk), Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga (wk), Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau and Tony Ura.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. No INDIA Bloc Member Supports Sam Pitroda's 'Racist' Remarks: AAP MP Sanjay Singh
  2. Delhi, Mumbai Among World's 50 Wealthiest Cities for 2024, Surpass Washington DC
  3. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  4. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  5. Poverty To Be Fully Eradicated From India In Next 10-15 Years: Rajnath
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Johar Describes 'Kal Ho Na Ho' Title Track As Immortal Melody About Hope, Love, Loss
  2. Ranveer Singh Has Not Deleted But Archived All Wedding Photos With Wife Deepika Padukone? Here's What We Know
  3. SS Rajamouli Unveils The World Of Animated Series ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’, Shares How It Expands The ‘Baahubali’ Universe
  4. Priyanka Chopra Shares How ‘Heads of State’ Set Was Full Of Laughter And Professionalism
  5. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern
  2. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At All 10 Teams' Chances
  3. Borussia Dortmund Have Flown Under The Radar To Reach Champions League Final: Edin Terzic
  4. T20 World Cup: Papua New Guinea Announce Squad With Assad Vala As Captain
  5. Kylian Mbappe Admits 'I Didn't Do Enough' Following PSG's Champions League Exit
World News
  1. Conservative Federal Judges Decide On Boycotting Columbia Law Graduates Over University's Handling Of Campus Protests
  2. US Paused Bomb Shipment To Israel To Signal Concerns Over Rafah Invasion, Official Says
  3. Taliban Reject Claims Of Afghan Involvement In Recent Attacks In Pakistan
  4. Canada's Foreign Minister Backs Allegations Against India, Says Arrested Indians Connected To Nijjar Killing
  5. Former Chinese Defence Minister Emerges In Public After Prolonged Absence
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE: 'We Abolished Article 370 To Make Kashmir Part Of India', Says Amit Shah
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges