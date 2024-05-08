Papua New Guinea announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and United States of America. (More Cricket News)
Assad Vala, 36, will lead the minnows. The veteran batter, along with nine other players and Jack Gardner, were also part of their 2021 outing in Oman and the United Arab Emirates. All-rounder CJ Amini will be Vala's deputy.
In their maiden World Cup appearance, in any format, at the 2021 event, the south-western Pacific islanders lost all their group matches, against Oman, Scotland and Bangladesh in the first round.
Pacer Chad Soper returns to the team after an effective tour of Malaysia and Oman, while 20-year-old spinner John Kariko is the youngest member.
Papua New Guinea qualified for their second T20 World Cup by winning the East Asia-Pacific Qualifiers.
The Tatenda Taibu-coached side will begin their campaign against co-hosts West Indies in a Group C fixture in Guyana on June 2. New Zealand, Afghanistan and Uganda are the other teams of the group.
PNG squad: Assadollah Vala (c), CJ Amini (vc), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare (wk), Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga (wk), Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau and Tony Ura.